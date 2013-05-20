Skip to main content
Remainders: A call for teachers to write for public consumption
By | May 21, 2013, 2:33am UTC
- A teacher lists 10 reasons educators should write for the public. (We take submissions.) (Chicago Now)
- Pam Cantor, of Turnaround for Children, is one of the new Ashoka Fellows for entrepreneurship. (Forbes)
- Neverware, a city firm that aims to help schools maintain technology, has raised $1 million. (TechCrunch)
- Alaska, Hawaii, and West Virginia are the latest states to get No Child Left Behind waivers. (Politics K-12)
- A city charter school teacher is shortlisted for TNTP’s “superlative classroom practice” prize. (GS Twitter)
- The latest dispatch from inside a school that shares space is about lunch inequities. (Inside Colocation)
- It seems that Karen Lewis’s continued success in Chicago might be influencing the AFT. (Teacher Beat)
- Parsing KIPP’s annual report reveals data that raises concern and further questions. (Gary Rubinstein)
- Rick Hess has suggestions, based on his research, for districts facing leadership change. (Straight Up)
- An education professor says it would be better to have late teacher evaluations than bad ones. (Shanker)