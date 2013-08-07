A packed calendar for test score announcement day

Around 9:30 a.m., test score data will go up on the State Education Department’s website. You’ll be able to find it here.

At 10 a.m., parents and advocates convened by New Yorkers for Great Public Schools will rally at the city Department of Education’s headquarters. The group, which was founded to oppose the Bloomberg administration’s education policies, wants the next mayor to audit Mayor Bloomberg’s education claims.

At 10:30 a.m., state education officials will explain the new scores to reporters at SED’s New York City offices.

At 12:30 p.m., Mayor Bloomberg and Chancellor Dennis Walcott will speak to the press about the scores. Walcott has done so extensively already, but Bloomberg has not. Tisch and King will join them, according to the city’s press advisories.

At 3 p.m., UFT President Michael Mulgrew will offer his take on the scores. Expect criticism of the test-prep emphasis that Mulgrew says has propped up scores in city schools until now.