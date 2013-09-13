More co-locations, school opening proposals are here

The Department of Education is continuing to lay the groundwork for school co-locations and other changes that wouldn’t take effect until after Bloomberg’s term is up, announcing more proposals today. Bill de Blasio, for one, has said he would “rescind those proposals that have clear negative impacts” and keep others. Here’s the full list:

BRONX – October 30, 2013 Panel Vote

The Proposed Co-location of a New Elementary School (07X429) in Building X001 with Existing School P.S. 1 Courtlandt School (07X001) Beginning in 2014-2015

The Proposed Co-Location of Grades Six Through Eight of Girls Preparatory Charter School of the Bronx (84X487) with Existing Schools M.S. 301 Paul L. Dunbar (08X301) and P.S. X188 (75X188) in Building X120, Beginning in 2014-2015

BROOKLYN – October 30, 2013 Panel Vote

The Proposed Opening and Co-location of a New Public Charter Elementary School Compass Charter School with Existing School M.S. 113 Ronald Edmonds Learning Center (13K113) and a District 75 Program, P372K@K113, in Building K113 Beginning in 2014-2015

The Proposed Opening and Co-location of a New District High School (21K768) with John Dewey High School (21K540) and P721K (75K721) in Building K540 Beginning in 2014-2015

The Proposed Co-Location of a new Public Charter Elementary School Brooklyn Prospect Charter School- Midwood’s Grades K-5 (84KTBD) with Existing School Andries Hudde Middle School (22K240), in Building K240 Beginning in 2014-2015

The Proposed Co-Location of Grades Five through Eight of a New Public Charter School Achievement First North Brooklyn Preparatory (84KTBD) with Existing School P.S. 299 Thomas Warren Field (32K299) in Building K299 Beginning in 2015-2016

MANHATTAN – October 30, 2013 Panel Vote

The Proposed Re-Siting and Grade Expansion of M.S. 260 Clinton School for Writers and Artists (02M260) from a 6-8 to a 6-12 School in Building M868 Beginning in the 2015-2016 School Year

The Proposed Co-location of a New District High School (06M211) with Existing Schools J.H.S. 052 Inwood (06M052) and High School for Excellence and Innovation (06M423) in Building M052 Beginning in 2014-2015

QUEENS – October 30, 2013 Panel Vote

The Proposed Opening and Co-location of New High School 26Q315 with Martin Van Buren High School (26Q435) in Building Q435 Beginning in 2014-2015

The Proposed Opening and Co-location of New District High School 27Q314 with Existing Schools J.H.S. 226 Virgil I. Grissom (27Q226), J.H.S. 297 Hawtree Creek Middle School (27Q297), and P.S. Q233 (75Q233@Q226), a D75 School, Beginning in the 2014-2015 School Year

The Proposed Opening and Co-location of New High School 30Q335 with Long Island City High School (30Q450) and P.S. 993 Queens (75Q993) in Building Q452, Beginning in 2014-2015

STATEN ISLAND – October 30, 2013 Panel Vote