Remainders: U.S. Department of Ed. nixes "what-works" website
By | September 24, 2013, 11:09pm UTC
- The U.S. Department of Education shut down a website highlighting practices that work. (Answer Sheet)
- A City Year corps member writes how difficult school can be for English Language Learners. (GOOD)
- A city parent and former teacher says if she were chancellor, she’d start with physical education. (HuffPo)
- Some city schools’ new curriculum has students reading books above their grade level. (Insideschools)
- Teachers in North Carolina are considering a statewide walkout to protest state policies. (News 14)
- Councilwoman (and possible public advocate) Letitia James wants education emails saved. (DNAInfo)
- Diane Ravitch and others are pushing back against the idea that public education is in crisis. (Politico)
- A father arrested during meeting about Common Core standards won’t be prosecuted. (Baltimore Sun)
- A writer takes issue with a recent study showing efficient labor practices lead to better learning. (Atlantic)
- A Massachusetts school is the first in the country to teach coding in every class. (Mashable)