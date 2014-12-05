Weekend Reads: Single-sex schools persist despite criticism

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | December 5, 2014, 8:09pm UTC
  • Austin, Tex., is embracing single-sex schools even as they come under criticism nationally. (Buzzfeed)
  • Some single-sex schools use gendered instructional practices based on shaky neuroscience. (Slate)
  • A city teacher endorses Advocates for Children’s recommendations for changing graduation rules. (E4E)
  • Minnesota is making closing achievement gaps a top goal of its post-NCLB accountability system. (Politics K-12)
  • The latest adult to squirm when experiencing what students do every day is an occupational therapist. (Answer Sheet)
  • Texas might still approve some questionable textbooks, but its influence over other states is falling. (CJR)
  • Detroit is trying to attract middle-class families to its long-struggling school system. (Hechinger/TIME)
  • Economists examine the results of a Toronto program to keep at-risk teens in school. (Freakonomics)
  • San Diego sees kindergarteners as the key to boosting the city’s high school graduation rate. (Voice of S.D.)
  • Common Core support is a liability for Jeb Bush, “education governor” and possible presidential candidate. (Politico)
  • Diversity at elite public schools is an issue even in cities where admission isn’t based on a single test. (Atlantic)
  • California is planning to change the way it reports student test scores, but it doesn’t yet know how. (EdSource)