Weekend Reads: Single-sex schools persist despite criticism
By | December 5, 2014, 8:09pm UTC
- Austin, Tex., is embracing single-sex schools even as they come under criticism nationally. (Buzzfeed)
- Some single-sex schools use gendered instructional practices based on shaky neuroscience. (Slate)
- A city teacher endorses Advocates for Children’s recommendations for changing graduation rules. (E4E)
- Minnesota is making closing achievement gaps a top goal of its post-NCLB accountability system. (Politics K-12)
- The latest adult to squirm when experiencing what students do every day is an occupational therapist. (Answer Sheet)
- Texas might still approve some questionable textbooks, but its influence over other states is falling. (CJR)
- Detroit is trying to attract middle-class families to its long-struggling school system. (Hechinger/TIME)
- Economists examine the results of a Toronto program to keep at-risk teens in school. (Freakonomics)
- San Diego sees kindergarteners as the key to boosting the city’s high school graduation rate. (Voice of S.D.)
- Common Core support is a liability for Jeb Bush, “education governor” and possible presidential candidate. (Politico)
- Diversity at elite public schools is an issue even in cities where admission isn’t based on a single test. (Atlantic)
- California is planning to change the way it reports student test scores, but it doesn’t yet know how. (EdSource)