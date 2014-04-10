Changes at the top for Chalkbeat New York

We interrupt our regular stream of news about New York City schools for an update on another important institution: ourselves.

Our latest news is a change at the top for Chalkbeat New York — and the addition of new capacity across the Chalkbeat network. As of next week, I’ll leave my position as New York bureau chief and start a new one, as Chalkbeat’s first-ever managing editor.

This is a big change for me, and for our organization. As longtime readers know, I co-founded GothamSchools in 2008 and have helped it evolve from a couple of reporters banging out education news in an attic to a thriving organization — Chalkbeat — with bureaus in four states. While I’m wistful about no longer covering city schools, as I have since 2005, I am excited about my new role. As managing editor, I’ll be steering the editorial direction of the entire organization and supporting all four of our bureau chiefs.

Which brings me to our next update: the announcement of Sarah Darville as acting bureau chief while we complete a formal search to fill the role.

You know Sarah as the intrepid reporter who explained the thorny issues of backfill and universal enrollment, dug behind the headlines on a Ditmas Park gifted program, and revealed the fraudulent credentials of a charter school principal. She is also a former GothamSchools intern, a past editor in chief of the Columbia Spectator at Columbia University, and a New York City history aficionado. Please start bombarding Sarah with story ideas now.

What do our staff changes mean for you, our readers? On a daily basis, not too much. While you won’t see my byline anymore, you will continue to see regular reports from our top-notch team of reporters, First Person perspectives from across the school system, and invitations to events we’re hosting.

Over time, you should see all of that grow even stronger under Sarah’s leadership in New York, and in all of our bureaus as they get more support than they’ve had before. I’d love to hear from you about our progress.