After inBloom’s demise, advocates request “independent” privacy advocate

The state budget legislation passed four weeks ago ended New York’s partnership with inBloom, the controversial nonprofit dedicated to storing student data. It also created the position of a chief privacy officer at the state level.

Now, many of the privacy advocates and parents who protested the state’s relationship with inBloom want assurances about how the state will move forward with those new intiatives. Specifically, they are asking State Commissioner John King and the Board of Regents to appoint an “independent privacy advocate” to that position and to hold public hearings about the new data-sharing restrictions.

“The Commissioner, the Chancellor and the Regents must learn the lessons of inBloom,” Class Size Matters’ Leonie Haimson said in a statement.

Their full letter is below: