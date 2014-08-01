Skip to main content
What We're Reading: An argument for seeing pre-K as a means, not an end
By | August 1, 2014, 10:15pm UTC
- The latest pre-K fervor fails to recognize that pre-K is a means, not an end. (Flypaper)
- As Newark’s schools are reshaped, one elementary-school student navigates the chaos. (Hechinger)
- The textbook and testing company Pearson is shedding thousands of jobs. (Marketplace K-12)
- A sociologist says Campbell Brown’s research claims aren’t fully fleshed out. (Shanker)
- New Jersey parents are suing their school district — because of a new policy barring lunch deliveries. (Bergen Record)
- On Race to the Top’s five-year anniversary, questions remain about its effects. (PD Watch)
- A teacher — who says he’s as guilty as anyone at telling glossy stories — calls for honesty from the classroom. (Atlantic)
- Education reform advocate Checker Finn looks ahead as he retires. (Flypaper)
- NPR explains the dividing lines between Gates and other funders and its education coverage. (NPRed)
- A teacher’s internal, intellectual focus is an overlooked factor in his or her success. (Diana Senechal)
- Improving math instruction may be a tougher task than many anticipate because of cultural norms. (Real Clear Education)
- A blogger was fired because his boss thought discussing “homophones” evoked homosexuality. (Salt Lake Tribune)