Chancellor Fariña to offer big-picture vision in Wed. speech

Chancellor Carmen Fariña is set to give a significant policy speech on Wednesday morning in Sunset Park focusing on her vision for the city schools.

As Geoff wrote yesterday, the speech comes as Fariña and Mayor Bill de Blasio begin their tenth month in office and as the city’s education policies are under some increased scrutiny.

A major rally of charter-school supporters is set for Thursday, and the advocacy group Families for Excellent Schools will spend nearly $500,000 on television ads this week that put a spotlight on city schools where most students don’t earn a proficient score in reading or math. The city’s delay in submitting final plans for struggling schools has also earned a few recent rebukes, even after the city’s ambitious pre-K expansion saw a smooth rollout earlier this month.

We’ll have more on the speech tonight and tomorrow. In the meantime, here’s the invitation for the event at P.S. 503/P.S. 506 in Brooklyn.