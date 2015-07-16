Here are the 62 New York City schools that could be taken over by outside groups

Sixty-two New York City schools could be taken over by outside groups within two years, and seven of those even sooner, new State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced Thursday.

The two new categories of “struggling schools” and “persistently struggling schools” were created in a state law passed earlier this year that requires superintendents to appoint an individual, nonprofit group, or outside school district to run schools that struggle to raise test scores and graduation rates.

Fifty of the 62 schools facing takeover are a part of the city’s own high-profile “Renewal” turnaround initiative. One school on the list, P.S. 64 Pura Belpre in the Bronx, is already being phased out.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city teachers union didn’t succeed at fighting off such a plan, but opponents did ensure that district leaders — in New York City’s case, Chancellor Carmen Fariña — would be the ones to choose the outside entity.

Read more about the plan, and what it means for city schools, here. Below are the schools on the state’s new lists.

“Persistently struggling,” with a one-year deadline:

Bronx

J.H.S. 162 Lola Rodriguez De Tio

I.S. 117 Joseph H. Wade

J.H.S. 022 Jordan L. Mott

P.S. 64 Pura Belpre (not in Renewal, phasing out)

J.H.S. 080 The Mosholu Parkway

Brooklyn

Automotive High School

P.S. 328 Phyllis Wheatley

“Struggling,” with a two-year deadline:

Manhattan

Henry Street School for International Studies

Marta Valle High School (not in Renewal program)

P.S. 015 Roberto Clemente

Frederick Douglass Academy II (not in Renewal program)

P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson

Bronx

Alfred E. Smith Career and Technical Education High School (not in Renewal program)

Foreign Language Academy of Global Studies

New Explorers High School

Young Leaders Elementary School (not in Renewal program)

Banana Kelly High School

Bronx Mathematics Preparatory School

Herbert H. Lehman High School

Hunts Point School

M.S. 301 Paul L. Dunbar

Bronx High School of Business

DreamYard Preparatory School

I.S. 219 New Venture School

I.S. 313 School of Leadership Development

I.S. 339

New Millennium Business Academy Middle School

Angelo Patri Middle School

DeWitt Clinton High School

Fordham Leadership Academy for Business and Technology

P.S. 085 Great Expectations

Bronx High School for the Visual Art (not in Renewal program)

Bronxwood Prep Academy (not in Renewal program)

Globe School for Environmental Research

School of Diplomacy

Fannie Lou Hamer Middle School

Monroe Academy for Visual Arts & Design

P.S. 092

School of Performing Arts

Brooklyn

MS 596 Peace Academy

Foundations Academy

Juan Morel Campos Secondary School

Boys and Girls High School

M.S. 584

W.E.B. DuBois Academic High School (not in Renewal program)

East Flatbush Community Research School

Cypress Hills Collegiate Preparatory School

FDNY High School for Fire and Life Safety (not in Renewal program)

Aspirations Diploma Plus High School (not in Renewal program)

P.S. 165 Ida Posner

P.S. 298 Dr. Betty Shabazz

Queens