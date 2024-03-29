P.S. Weekly is a student-produced podcast that casts light on important issues in the nation's largest school system. The Bell's team of 11 student producers who come from different public high schools work alongside Chalkbeat NY's reporters to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else.

Meet the students and adults behind P.S. Weekly, a new podcast from Chalkbeat and the Bell.

Please join us on Wednesday, April 17, from 5-6 p.m., for a virtual event to learn how the show is made, how it can be used as a teaching tool, and how you can potentially have your voice heard on the show.

Come to share ideas and ask us questions. The event is free with an RSVP.

Each week this spring, 11 New York City high school students are exploring the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest school system and looking at possible solutions to move the conversation forward.

Through The Bell, the podcast’s high school interns are paired up with Chalkbeat NY’s team of seasoned reporters and editors to create a series that will become a “must-listen” for students, educators, parents, and policymakers.

The show will feature the latest education news, reports from the field, and thoughtful one-on-one conversations with students, educators, and experts. Among the topics you’ll hear this season include migrant students, book bans, career readiness, special education, and school food.

What else should we cover? What issues would you like us to feature in future episodes?

If you want to reach us ahead of time to share a topic or ask a question, email us at PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org. We want to hear from you!

And please listen to our first episode here, and subscribe to P.S. Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform.