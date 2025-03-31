P.S. Weekly is a student-produced podcast that casts light on important issues in the nation's largest school system. The Bell's team of 10 student producers who come from different public high schools work alongside Chalkbeat NY's reporters to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else.

P.S. Weekly is back!

Welcome to Season 2, bringing you the sound of the New York City school system from those who know it inside and out: students.

P.S. Weekly goes deep on the issues teens are talking about: AI, sex ed, politics, immigration, curriculums that reflect their own identity and experience, and more. The podcast — created by Chalkbeat and The Bell and led by veteran producer Ave Carrillo — puts students in the editor’s seat. Ten high school interns from schools across the boroughs are the show’s hosts, producers, and sound engineers.

Their one-on-one conversations with students, educators, and experts will illuminate how the biggest news stories of the day intersect with the lives of teens in the nation’s largest school system.

Through The Bell’s long-running internship program, students are learning the tools and skills needed to become the next generation of audio journalists. And with guidance from Chalkbeat’s team of seasoned reporters and editors, they’re digging into the nuts and bolts of education journalism. The partnership between the two organizations fills a critical void: A 2022 study found that about 1 in 4 New York City public high schools has a student newspaper or news site. Among high-poverty schools, only 7% have one.

P.S. Weekly episodes will come out on Thursdays, starting April 3.

The Season 2 teaser is available below. Listeners can subscribe to P.S. Weekly on all major podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Meet your new guides:

From left, Annie He, Aponi Kafele, and Bernie Carmona Pereda. (Courtesy Images / PS Weekly)

Annie He, senior

John Dewey High School, Brooklyn

Annie manages the Arts Honors Society and participates in her school’s journalism club and senior committee. In Annie’s free time, she enjoys writing short stories and going for walks around her neighborhood.

Aponi Kafele, junior

Essex Street Academy, Manhattan

Aponi is a Brooklyn-born-and-raised lover of dramatics, which shows in her school band performances and the fiction writing she’s published. She is the president and founder of her school newspaper, “The Flare,” and has dreams of publishing and producing her own creative stories.

Bernie Carmona Pereda, senior

The Beacon School, Manhattan

Bernie has been active as a student reporter at The Bell and a member of The Bronx Documentary Center. When Bernie isn’t taking pictures or doing his homework, he is usually walking around the city or cooking a new dish at home.

From left, Isabella Mason, Jasmyn Centeno, and Jojo Fofana. (Courtesy Images / PS Weekly)

Isabella Mason, senior

Midwood High School, Brooklyn

Isabella finds intersections between advocacy and performing arts at her high school. She writes for Midwood’s “Argus” newspaper and dances in a variety of cultural productions. Her devotion to social justice was sparked by docuseries and video essays highlighting the injustices she witnesses in her community. She is passionate about a range of urban issues, from redlining to gentrification, but also exploring the world in all its pain and glory. Isabella has been published in City Limits News, and works with the Youth Journalism Coalition to channel her passion for social justice into legislative advocacy. Outside of advocacy, Isabella plays volleyball, gardens, and builds computers.

Jasmyn Centeno, senior

Uncommon Leadership Charter High School, Brooklyn

Jasmyn is a member of her school’s photography club, student government alliance, and health information program. When Jasmyn isn’t going insane applying to scholarships or universities, she loves to listen to a wide variety of music and watch movies like Lady Bird.

Jojo Fofana, senior

Fordham High School for The Arts, The Bronx.

Jojo frequently works on short films with his friends or personal projects. His latest film was a documentary short, and a new film is currently on the way. He’s a member of the International Thespian Society and has produced two original plays for New York Theatre Workshop. If Jojo isn’t feeding on Magik in Marvel Rivals, he’s probably watching Dandadan.

From left, Katelyn Melville, Mateo Tang Oreilly, Roberto Bailey, and Sanaa Stokes. (Courtesy Images / PS Weekly)

Katelyn Melville, senior

Brooklyn Institute for Liberal Arts, Brooklyn

As an explorer and avid seeker of knowledge, you can usually find Katelyn wandering through the city or knee-deep in an internet rabbit hole. Since childhood, she has loved writing, and when she’s not searching the web endlessly, you’ll find her eyes glued to old Grey’s Anatomy episodes, writing a poem, or reading her friends’ tarot cards!

Mateo Tang Oreilly, sophomore

Central Park East High School, Manhattan

Mateo is a member of his school’s debate team and National Honor Society. He has a passion for the field of business and trying new foods.

Roberto Bailey, junior

Hunter College High School, Manhattan

Roberto serves as news managing editor of his school newspaper, editor-in-chief of its research journal, and public forum novice director of the speech and debate team. Outside of school, Roberto loves to try new cafés and spend time with his cat.

Sanaa Stokes, senior

Professional Performing Arts High School, Manhattan

Sanaa is majoring in drama at PPAS. She is the vice president of the Black Student Union as well as the Women’s Advancement and Liberation Club. When she’s not rehearsing her lines, she enjoys watching romantic comedies. In the fall of 2025, Sanaa will attend Spelman College as an English major.

Ave Carrillo, left, and Carolina Hidalgo. (Courtesy Images / PS Weekly)

Ave Carrillo, executive producer

Ave has been in the business of making radio and audio stories since the late 1990’s. Most recently she was executive producer of local podcasts for WNYC where she launched the thrice daily show NYC Now. Before that she served as senior producer of The New Yorker Radio Hour. There, she was a key member of the team that helped shape the editorial direction of the show, making it one of the fastest growing podcasts and radio programs at WNYC. Prior to that, she worked for several shows including the Peabody Award-winning program Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen, PRI’s Fair Game, Metropolitan Opera Radio, and more.

Carolina Hidalgo, engagement editor

Carolina is an audio producer, photojournalist and educator from Queens, New York. She’s the former senior producer of WNYC’s Radio Rookies program, where she worked with teens and young adults to produce award-winning radio stories about their lives and communities.Throughout her career as a photographer and reporter at various newspapers and public radio stations, Carolina has focused on stories about inequality, justice reform, and social movements. She has reported from the U.S.–Mexico border as an International Women’s Media Foundation fellow and has taught at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. Her work has been recognized by the Third Coast International Audio Festival and the Gracie Awards, among others, and she was previously named one of The Lit List’s “30 photographers to watch.”

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between The Bell and Chalkbeat, made possible by generous support from The Pinkerton Foundation.