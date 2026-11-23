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New York City revamped attendance policies this school year in hopes of making a dent in the stubbornly high rate of chronic absenteeism: About a third of public school students missed at least 10% of class last school year.

The new regulations encourage schools to develop a range of interventions, from adding “success mentors” and extracurricular activities to bolstering mental health support. All schools are now required to have school avoidance liaisons to help students who miss large swaths of the year because of social or emotional disabilities, such as severe anxiety or depression.

Still, some teachers say they feel hamstrung by Education Department attendance and grading policies when it comes to getting kids to show up. Because many schools have created minimum grades on assignments and assessments — usually 55%, which is just on the edge of passing — they have given kids less incentive to show up, some teachers say.

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“People often express disbelief when I tell them that high school attendance in New York City is completely optional,” Mike Dowd, a social studies teacher at Midwood High School, wrote in a recent op-ed. “But when schools reopened after COVID, the city’s Department of Education quietly left in place a remote learning policy forbidding teachers from any consideration of attendance when calculating grades.”

There’s no longer an option to include “excessively absent” on a student’s report card, he added.

“In many schools, these minimum grading policies, combined with pressure on teachers from administrators intent on improving graduation rates, make it almost impossible for students to fail,” Dowd wrote.

He called on the state comptroller to examine each school’s period-by-period attendance data to determine how many students are chronically absent from individual classes. And he wants the city to share information about how many students pass classes they barely attend.

To understand what’s happening at schools across the five boroughs, Chalkbeat wants to know what your school’s attendance and grading policies look like and how those policies are helping students, or not.

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Amy Zimmer is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat New York. Contact Amy at azimmer@chalkbeat.org.