Detroit school board considers new 8-member council to get input on academics, innovation

School board members are considering a proposal to create an advisory council made up of parents, community leaders, and students. The board is pictured here during a special meeting to interview candidates to fill an empty board seat in July.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

The Detroit school district’s board is considering creating a new community advisory council to give input on how the school system can improve.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District board’s policy committee last month heard a proposal to establish an eight-member Strategic Advisory Council to share ideas to help boost the school system’s “academic achievement, equity, and innovation.” If the policy is approved by the full board, the appointed council will be made up of parents, educators, community leaders, business or nonprofit representatives, and students when deemed appropriate.

LaTrice McClendon, vice chair of the board, said the idea arose from interviews with 14 candidates who applied to fill a vacant board seat in July.

“We realized that there were some excellent candidates who could really help to advise us on the strategic plan and maybe just some things that are happening with the district,” said McClendon during the policy committee meeting on Sept. 16.

McClendon did not identify any previous applicants for the board seat who may now be considered for the council.

The board will soon have another vacancy, as member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo is set to resign after being selected to be the city of Detroit’s next ombudsperson. The City Council selected Gay-Dagnogo during a session on Tuesday, BridgeDetroit reported.

The initial appointments to the advisory council would be made in January 2026, according to the proposal. Four of the appointees would have one-year terms and the other four would have two-year terms. All of the appointees made after the first year would have two-year terms.

Community members may be appointed for two consecutive terms.

Your shortcut to navigating Detroit's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Detroit's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

The council would meet four times a year. Their responsibilities would include reviewing the district’s goals for its 2027 strategic plan and sharing their input. The council would also collaborate with districts to identify challenges and emerging needs, share community input, and submit quarterly reports to the board.

The district would provide the council with data, relevant materials, and support.

The board’s policy committee voted in favor of moving the proposal to the full board for review.

The proposal may only become official policy once the full board votes on it.

The board’s next meeting will be Oct. 14.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.