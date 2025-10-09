A student who was stabbed by a classmate during school at Gompers Elementary-Middle School is in stable condition, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

A student was stabbed by a classmate during school Wednesday at Gompers Elementary-Middle School, according to officials.

The stabbing occurred after the child’s mother reportedly gave her child a “small knife,” said a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The mother entered the school through a metal detector that went off, the district said. The school’s security guard did not search the mother, according to DPSCD.

“The security guard has been removed from the school pending an investigation that could lead to termination,” the district’s statement said.

Both of the students were in eighth grade, WXYZ reported. The student who suffered the stabbing is in “stable condition,” according to DPSCD, and the mother and the student accused of the stabbing were arrested.

Class is canceled on Thursday at the school “to ensure safety protocols are in place,” the district said.

“A Gompers family meeting will be held tomorrow to address this matter,” the school system’s statement reads. “At this time, we are unaware of any additional threats targeting students.”

