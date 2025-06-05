P.S. Weekly PodcastPolitics & PolicyTeaching & Classroom

NYC civics education: Are schools preparing future voters?

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | June 5, 2025, 12:00pm UTC
Two high school girls stand next to a stone column while posing for a portrait.
P.S. Weekly producers Jasmyn Centeno, left, and Annie He talk about civics education. (Mira Gordon / P.S. Weekly)
P.S. Weekly is a student-produced podcast that casts light on important issues in the nation's largest school system. The Bell's team of 10 student producers who come from different public high schools work alongside Chalkbeat NY's reporters to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else.

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.

Why do so many young people lack the fundamentals of civics knowledge? Is the education system adequately preparing future generations for active participation in democracy? Do New York City teens know there’s a big mayoral race coming up — and can they name any of the candidates?

Producers Jasmyn Centeno, a senior at Uncommon Leadership Charter High School, and Annie He, a senior at John Dewey High School, tackle these questions head on. They talk to their P.S. Weekly peers who are focusing on the upcoming mayor’s race to hear more about Gen Z’s behavior: They may actively repost social media content about politics, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into voter action.

Jenna Ryall, the Education Department’s director of Civics for All, explains the city’s efforts to get young people to “practice” democracy before they’re expected to participate as adults. The goal, she says, is to help students engage in civil conversation and make sense of the information around them.

Civics education isn’t about teaching students what to think, Ryall said. “We are teaching them how to think.”

P.S. Weekly is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Reach us at PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell, made possible by generous support from The Pinkerton Foundation.

Listen for new P.S. Weekly episodes Thursdays this spring.

The Latest
More school closures could be coming as Denver Public Schools predicts enrollment declines

The northwest, southwest, and central parts of the city are expected to be hit the hardest, according to the district’s new Strategic Regional Analysis.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 2:02am UTC
‘You are not alone’: How a Bronx school community is rallying for their student detained by ICE

Dylan’s detention by ICE agents has put a spotlight on the unique brand of public education offered by ELLIS Prep, his school, and others in New York City that serve new immigrants.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | June 5
What a top Trump nominee said about funding, school improvement, and ending the Education Department

Penny Schwinn used to be the state schools chief in Tennessee, where some conservatives criticized her track record.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | June 5
Ex-virtual charter schools leader pleads guilty to wire fraud, agrees to pay roughly $1.3 million

Percy Clark has agreed to pay a judgment of roughly $1.3 million in a federal case alleging that the schools falsely inflated enrollment numbers to obtain state money.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | June 5
Former Colorado teachers union head announces bid for 8th Congressional District

Former Colorado Education Association President Amie Baca-Oehlert joins a crowded field of Democratic candidates hoping to unseat U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | June 5
Pennsylvania House passes bill to cap cyber charter tuition payments

The legislation is part of a several year effort to boost oversight and cut spending on cyber charter schools.

By 
Katie Meyer, Spotlight PA
 | June 5