NYC school bus contract drama ends with 3-year extension, but critics warn problems will persist

By 
Ananya Chetia
 | November 20, 2025, 4:14am UTC
A photograph of a small yellow school bus crossing an intersection while a person holding an umbrella crosses at the cross walk with grey sky above.
An NYC school bus crosses an intersection on Thurs., Oct. 30, 2025 in New York City, NY. (Amy Zimmer / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.

The companies running New York City’s yellow school buses won a three-year contract extension Wednesday, ending months of tensions and threats of work stoppages that could have upended the commutes of students across the five boroughs.

The Panel for Education Policy, the school board that approves major Education Department contracts, approved the extensions after pushing back last month against a city proposal to extend the contract for five years. The panel unanimously passed a resolution last month saying it would not support the five-year deal.

“We know that this shortened contract term still does not address many abiding concerns that must be tackled to ensure bus service is everything it should be for all our students who rely on it, especially those with disabilities,” schools Chancellor Melissa Avilies-Ramos said at Wednesday night’s panel meeting.

Roughly 43% of those who rely on yellow school buses are students with disabilities.

A five-year extension would have outlasted incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first term and given the city little leverage to negotiate better outcomes for the system that transports roughly 150,000 students across 9,000 bus routes and costs the city about $2 billion a year. Addressing the system’s challenges — including delayed and no-show buses, unnecessarily long commute times for students, and lack of air conditioning — has long vexed the city.

The 24-member Panel for Educational Policy, or PEP, is often seen as a rubber stamp for approving mayoral priorities, given that the mayor appoints a majority of its members. With three vacancies on the board, however, Mayor Eric Adams no longer has a majority of appointees.

In pushing back against the five-year extensions, the board demonstrated an unusual display of independence and power. The panel, rather than the mayor, appeared to be the driving force behind the shorter contract extension.

Still, the three-year contract was met with some backlash. Several parents, including Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso complained that the city’s policy of extending the busing contracts that date back to the 1970s has done little to address delays or other busing issues. Reynoso described one incident of a bus driver smoking in front of the bus right before dropping off his 5-year-old son, who has autism and is nonverbal.

“If we give a three-year contract here . . . we’re going to have the same meeting in three years,” he said. “We’ve done this for almost 50 years, and an extension would just allow for three more years so that I can be back here to tell you, I told you so.”

The three-year contracts cover the city’s 52 yellow bus companies, which employ about 17,500 employees. The panel also approved separate emergency contract extensions through the end of January, since the three-year contract does not go into effect immediately and has to first be registered by the comptroller’s office. The extension is needed for the period when there is no valid contract, panel Chair Gregory Faulkner said.

The yellow bus companies said they were pleased to have reached a deal with the city after operating on monthly emergency contracts since this summer, after their five-year contract expired in June.

“We look forward to serving the families with students who attend New York City Schools,” said bus companies’ spokesperson Richard Bamberger.

The companies threatened to lay off drivers and stop services in October after the panel said it would reject the five-year contract extension. But at the last minute, the companies signed an emergency 30-day contract valid through the end of November, easing stress for families reliant on the yellow school buses.

Education Department officials and advocates had expressed interest in rebidding the contracts altogether, but the bus companies don’t want a new contract with the city without an Employee Protection Provision, or EPP. That protection guarantees that laid-off unionized bus workers are prioritized for hiring by other companies at their current wages. The city isn’t able to include that because a 2011 state court decision prevents EPP from being implemented into new contracts.

Currently, that protection can only exist in extended contracts, and legislation to change that has stalled in Albany.

Ananya Chetia is an intern at Chalkbeat NY. Contact Ananya at achetia@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Colorado faculty assemblies push for a collective defense against Trump administration

A growing number of Colorado university faculty assemblies have asked their campus leaders to consider banding together to defend against the Trump administration.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 2:19am UTC
Philadelphia principals are working without a contract — but they’ve agreed not to strike

Under their prior contract agreement, members of the CASA union agreed not to strike or stop work. The union president demanded an end to ‘wage compression.’

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | Today, 1:08am UTC
Program backed by Dr. Dre focused on entrepreneurship and design coming to Denver schools

Students at Manual High School and Denver School of the Arts will be able to take classes through the Iovine and Young Center for Innovation starting next fall.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 20
What do Illinois teachers, families, and educators want in the state’s education budget? Transportation funding and $350 million more for K-12 schools.

Illinois education officials summarized public input gathered at budget hearings in September and October. Transportation and increasing the state’s evidence-based funding formula by at least $350 million were the most frequent budget requests made by the public.

By 
Becky Vevea
and
Samantha Smylie
 | November 20
Federal judge upholds Tennessee school district book bans — for now

The ruling indicates that the first challenge to Tennessee’s expanded school books law faces an uphill battle.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | November 20
LEARN charter schools in North Chicago are appealing to the state after closure vote from local board

The LEARN charter school network is appealing to the state a decision by North Chicago District 187 to close two schools it operates in the suburban community in 2027. That district is in the process of transitioning out of state oversight.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | November 20