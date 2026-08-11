Know a young musican? Chalkbeat’s back-to-school rap contest is here.

We’re challenging Philadelphia teens to lay down some bars about the education situation in our city.

By 
Sammy Caiola
 | August 11, 2026, 6:30pm UTC  Updated: September 1, 2026, 8:01pm UTC
A high school Black student works inside of a recording studio in the dark with the colorful lights in the equipment.
Cassidy Brown, known musically as c12, mixes one of his songs at Philadelphia's MilkBoy the Studio, where he is an intern. (Kriston Jae Bethel for The New York Times)

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School is almost back in session, and Chalkbeat Philadelphia wants to know which of Philadelphia’s young lyricists can lay down some bars about the school system.

Entries will be judged by Amir ‘The Bul Bey’ Richardson, whose music has been featured on “Abbott Elementary” and WHYY’s Albie’s Elevator. Submissions will be judged on lyrics, musicality, and performance.

The first place winner will receive three hours of staffed session time at Marsten House Recording studios and a performance slot in their Saturday cypher.

One runner-up will receive three hours of staffed session time at Audeoboi Studios.

A second runner-up plus the first two winners will receive the following:

  • An interview segment on Power 99 (WUSL/98.9 FM) and 105.3 WDAS-FM.
  • An invitation to perform on the mic at Deke’s Bar-B-Que, located at 137 Berkley St., Suite B, Philadelphia, Pa. on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Entries can address what students are focused on or excited about at the start of the school year, their overall thoughts on the school system, or anything related to education.

This contest follows Chalkbeat’s earlier reporting on teens making anti-violence rap music as a way to prevent shootings in the city.

Need inspiration? Here’s a first-day-of-school song from rapper Tacori Aaria aka Philly Princess, and a rap about school closures from Philadelphia teen duo Zay Money and Tre da dancer.

Those 19 and younger are welcome to enter. Oh, and three more rules: no cursing, no violence, and no AI.

Interested students should record one original verse by Sept. 7 and follow these steps:

1. Follow Chalkbeat on Instagram at @chalkbeatorg.

2. Post your video and tag @chalkbeatorg, @thebulbey, @marstenhouse, and @audeoboi_studios.

3. DM us the entry along with the lyrics, your name, school, and grade level.

Sammy Caiola covers solutions to gun violence in and around Philadelphia schools. Have ideas for her? Get in touch at scaiola@chalkbeat.org.

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