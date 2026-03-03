Tennessee Department of EducationStatehouse policy and politics

Tennessee teachers face new licensure test requirement under proposed bill

By 
Melissa Brown
 | March 3, 2026, 10:38pm UTC
An illuminated tan stone building with a flag at the top with a dark night sky in the background.
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a new bill that could require some Tennessee teachers pass a civics test before getting a state teaching license. (Larry McCormack for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Could you pass a 100-question U.S. citizenship test?

Aspiring Tennessee teachers may soon have to do that to earn their state licensure under new legislation currently being considered in the General Assembly.

The Tennessee Civics Education Act would require aspiring Tennessee teachers to score 70% or higher on a 100-question U.S. civics test to earn their practitioner teaching license, adding a new testing prerequisite on top of existing licensure requirements like the PRAXIS exam.

The bill would require the Tennessee Department of Education to craft the test using 100 questions from the standard U.S. citizenship test, which requires applicants to answer 12 out of 20 questions correctly drawn from a 128-question pool.

Lawmakers have not settled on which Tennessee teachers the proposed law would apply to, though. While the Senate version of the bill would apply to all aspiring teachers, House lawmakers on Tuesday applied an amendment that would limit the test to teachers seeking licensure in grade 6 -12 in social studies, history, government, or civics subjects.

Tennessee would enforce the new testing requirement as early as January 2027, if the measure ultimately passes into law.

Tennessee Republicans have largely backed the bill, advancing it through its first committee hurdles last month and giving it another favorable vote in the House Education Committee on Tuesday.

Sen. Brent Taylor, a Memphis Republican who is sponsoring the Senate version of the bill, said any K-12 teacher in the state should have a “functioning understanding of what it means to be an American and how our system of government works.”

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask somebody who’s going to spend eight hours a day with our students, teaching them, that they understand American civics,” Taylor said.

Democrats have largely opposed the measure due to concerns with additional licensing burdens for Tennessee teachers.

“Teachers already have a lot of steps they have to take for licensure,” said Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis.

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Tennessee could soon require aspiring teachers to pass civics test to get teaching license

Could you pass a 100-question U.S. citizenship test? A new Tennessee bill would require aspiring teachers to do so, on top of existing licensure requirements.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | March 3
Detroit district floats a new strategy for charters: Authorizing with cap on enrolling its own students

For the first time, administrators said the district is proposing authorizing a charter with an agreement that no more than 20% of its enrollment can be from DPSCD schools.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | March 3
How Trump is wielding federal influence over education

States-rights rhetoric is colliding with a wave of federal pressure over hot-button topics. School leaders say D.C. influence hasn’t faded — in some ways it’s intensified.

By 
Matt Barnum
 | March 3
The archdiocese was planning to sell Acero Santiago’s building. Chicago Public Schools will now rent it.

The building for Acero Santiago in West Town is owned by the Archdiocese of Chicago but was put up for sale last summer. Since then, parents and teachers have been pushing CPS to take over the building.

By 
Reema Amin
 | March 3
Former Chancellor Aviles-Ramos takes job at HMH, a curriculum company with deep ties to NYC schools

Aviles-Ramos started a new job this week as a senior advisor at HMH, a curriculum company that does tens of millions of dollars of business with NYC’s public schools.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | March 3
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation is about to get to work. Here’s its first big job.

Voters approved a referendum to fund schools in 2018. But a lot has changed since then.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | March 3