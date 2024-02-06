Brandon JohnsonChicago Public SchoolsLeadership & Management

Chicago is getting an elected school board. What questions do you have?

By 
Reema Amin
 | February 6, 2024, 10:22pm UTC
A photo of two empty seats for Chicago’s school board members on shared dais. In front of the seats is the table part of the dais. Behind the seats is a gray, matte, and square sign. In the middle of the sign is a circle with a hand holding a torch inside. Above the circle is the words “Board of Education,” curved around the circle. Below is the circle is the words “City of Chicago,” also curved. Wrapping around the words in a half circle is a laurel.
The Chicago Board of Education seal, taken in June 2023. (Max Lubbers / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest education news.

Less than a year from now, Chicago Public Schools will swear in its first elected school board members.

Related
Chicago’s elected school board is coming soon. Here’s what you need to know.

But even with a firm swearing-in date of Jan. 15, 2025, many unanswered questions still remain about the election on Nov. 5 that would usher in those new board members — and how the board will function once in place. State law says 10 members will be elected this year, but lawmakers are debating whether to elect all 21 now. (Mayor Brandon Johnson recently asked the legislature to ensure that just half are elected this year, the Sun-Times reported.)

The state legislature must also finalize district boundaries for school board members. Lawmakers appear to have agreed on a third draft of the map last November.

Once members are sworn in next January, what’s next? How will the board work in comparison to the appointed board it will replace?

Chalkbeat Chicago wants to hear your questions about the upcoming school board elections and the elected school board. We’ll aim to answer your questions through our reporting as we follow campaigns and elections this year.

Answer the survey here or fill it out below. We will not use your name in our reporting without your permission.

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Tennessee lawmaker to file legislation to add appointed members to Memphis school board

Rep. Mark White cites prolonged frustration with the board’s locally elected leadership

By 
Marta W. Aldrich
and
Laura Testino
 | Today, 1:40am UTC
The ‘science of reading’ debate has begun in the Michigan Legislature

n Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee began hearing testimony from students, parents, and teachers who want more structured phonic literacy instruction for all public school students.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | February 6
Indiana AG’s new tip line for controversial classroom teaching raises concerns about accuracy and privacy

The website includes examples of “inappropriate” lessons or policies in 13 Indiana districts and one university, but districts say those are inaccurate.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
,
Amelia Pak-Harvey
and
MJ Slaby
 | February 6
How many NJ students are still being taught virtually? No one seems to know.

Some districts are holding classes online to fill gaps caused by teacher shortages.

By 
Hannah Gross, NJ Spotlight News
 | February 6
In a first, Chicago will elect school board members this year. Tell us your questions.

Your questions will help guide Chalkbeat’s coverage leading into school board elections.

By 
Reema Amin
 | February 6
Shapiro pitches $1.1 billion hike for basic school funding in budget plan, excludes vouchers

The Pennsylvania governor’s proposal for public school aid would set a record for a single-year increase.

By 
Dale Mezzacappa
 | February 6