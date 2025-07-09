Here’s how Tennessee third graders performed on a critical reading test

By 
Melissa Brown
 | July 9, 2025, 2:00am UTC
A child holds a pencil over a test.
More than 58% of Tennessee third graders fell short of a critical reading test benchmark, though the state did see year-over-year growth. (MassanPH / Getty Images)

Tennessee students continued to show post-pandemic progress on statewide testing this year, though a majority of third graders fell short of hitting a critical reading benchmark.

More third graders scored proficient this year, with 41.7% compared to 40.9% on last year’s reading test, according to testing data released Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Education.

That leaves 58.3% of third graders statewide who fell short of the benchmark, a critical trigger for Tennessee’s third grade reading law that calls for students to repeat the grade if they cannot show improvement or complete certain reading interventions.

Tennessee schools already have had access to third- and fourth-grade reading scores and are currently in the midst of summer learning camps and tutoring interventions. Previous state data has shown the law, though controversial, has led to very few third graders being retained due to spring TCAP scores.

Fourth graders who advanced last year showed improvement over their third grade scores, with 47.7% meeting or exceeding expectations.

Improvements in reading flattened somewhat for Tennessee fifth graders, the first class tested under the new law in 2023. Across the state, 40.7% of fifth graders met or exceeded expectations on the reading test, with 59.3% falling below the benchmark. Last year, 46.4% of the same class were proficient on the test.

State education leaders on Tuesday otherwise praised the general trajectory of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP, and end-of-course exam test scores.

“We are encouraged to see improvements across all subject areas. This year’s TCAP results reflect Tennessee’s strong commitment to investing in our students’ futures and the steady progress we’re making statewide,” education commissioner Lizzette Reynolds said in a statement. “We are grateful to our teachers, schools, and districts whose unwavering dedication has driven significant improvements in student performance and paved the way for lasting success.”

The TDOE noted marked growth from elementary and middle school students in social studies testing, showing a nearly 4% proficiency increase across the state, while student proficiency in science increased by nearly 2% since 2024.

In Nashville, district leaders praised record-high TCAP averages in reading, math, and social studies, in addition to the highest science scores in seven years, with 33.7% of students meeting proficiency benchmarks. Officials noted the district outperformed state averages in year-over-year growth.

Still, the district underperformed statewide averages in some areas. In third grade reading, just 33% met or exceeded expectations, with two-thirds falling short of the proficiency benchmark.

“These results are the product of unwavering focus, hard work, and belief — in our students, in our teachers, and in what’s possible,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, said in a release. “This year’s TCAP gains show that our strategic investments and academic supports are paying off — and that our students are rising to meet and exceed the moment.”

JC Bowman, executive director of the Nashville-based Professional Educators of Tennessee, praised “significant improvements” in all subjects.

“Today is a good day for the students and teachers in Tennessee. We are proud of the hard work of students, educators, districts, and the ongoing support of parents across the state,” Bowman said.

In addition to playing a major role in retention decisions for students, TCAP scores weigh significantly in the state’s school funding formula. A controversial 2023 decision led Tennessee to prioritizing proficiency, whether schools meet certain academic standards, over growth, or how much progress they make toward those standards. Tennessee now uses proficiency rates on these tests to help determine school letter grades, usually released later in the year.

The department has not yet released school-specific scoring, nor did it provide a comprehensive analysis of scores as it has in previous years.

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.

