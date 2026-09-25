A sign about testing hangs on a door at Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School, an elementary school in Indianapolis. Indiana released school-level results of the ILEARN on Friday.

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Indianapolis-area charter school students performed slightly better on the ILEARN in 2026 than students at schools directly run by Indianapolis Public Schools, according to data released by the state Friday showing school-level state testing results.

Around 15.3% of students attending Indianapolis Public Schools and charter schools within IPS boundaries were proficient in English language arts and math, according to a data analysis from Chalkbeat.

Charter schools within IPS borders posted a higher proficiency rate than district-run schools, with 16.7% of charter students scoring proficient in both English language arts and math, compared with 13.8% of students in district-run schools.

While around 42% of Indiana students were proficient in English language arts and 43% were proficient in math in 2026, scores varied widely at individual schools and between different student demographics. Statewide in 2026, around 31.5% of students were proficient in both English language arts and math.

The significance of ILEARN scores is changing, because they will be a primary factor in the letter grades that schools are set to receive in December of this year under the state’s new accountability system. For elementary and middle schools, both ILEARN proficiency and student growth on the test factor into the number of points each student earns, which is then averaged to calculate a school’s total.

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This year, all students took a new, shorter version of the ILEARN, along with checkpoint tests throughout the year. The checkpoints are meant to give teachers and parents data on student progress, but only the results of the final test are reported publicly.

State education officials cautioned against making comparisons to past years’ ILEARN scores given changes to the test.

Just 29% of students who received subsidized meals — a federal measure of poverty — scored proficient in English, compared with 53% of those students who didn’t.

Math performance declined in upper grades. While just over half of Indiana third and fourth graders were proficient on the math section of the ILEARN, only around 34% of eighth graders passed the math section.

Around 41% of third graders were proficient in English language arts, which remained consistent through middle school before rising slightly to 44% for eighth grade.

Below, see how your school performed on the 2026 ILEARN:

This story has been updated to include scores from Indianapolis Public Schools and charter schools within IPS boundaries.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.