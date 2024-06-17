School Board Elections 2024Politics & PolicySchool boards

Who are the Chicago school board candidates for the 2024 election?

By 
Becky Vevea
 | June 17, 2024, 9:55pm UTC
The Chicago Public Schools logo on the side of a glass wall with reflection of cars and people passing in the background.
Candidates are submitting their petitions for the city’s first school board elections on Nov. 5. (Reema Amin / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest education news.

Chicago school board candidates began submitting their petitions this week for the city’s first school board elections on Nov. 5.

School board hopefuls need 1,000 valid signatures from residents of their district in order for their name to be printed on the ballot. The deadline to submit signatures is June 24.

To learn more about the new school board districts and find out which one you live in, Chalkbeat created an interactive map.

Many candidates have also begun fundraising for their campaigns, reporting contributions to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Here are the candidates running in each district, based on records held by the Illinois State Board of Elections and the Chicago Board of Elections.

This list will be updated.

District 1

District 2

District 3

  • Jason Dones, chief of people operations at non-profit Beyond 100K, former teacher and leader at Teach for America
  • Carlos Rivas, a spokesperson for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and former alumni counselor at UIC College Prep, a Noble charter school

District 4

District 5

  • Jitu Brown, community organizer with Kenwood Oakland Community Organization and director of the Journey for Justice Alliance
  • Anthony Hargove, associate director of the Back To Our Future program at nonprofit Breakthrough and former dean at Chicago Public Schools

District 6

District 7

District 8

  • Angel Gutierrez, chief advancement officer at Chicago Hope Academy, a private high school, and a former leader at Catholic Charities of Archdiocese of Chicago
  • Keith Kysel, a member of the parent advisory committee at Lindblom Math & Science Academy

District 9

District 10

  • Brian Lamar Alexander, a nonprofit leader and former political strategist
  • Rev. Robert Jones, a pastor at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
  • Karin Norington-Reaves, a CPS parent and consultant, former candidate in Illinois’s 1st congressional district
  • Adam Parrott-Scheffer, a CPS parent and education consultant, former principal in CPS and the Chicago suburbs, former district administrator in New York City
  • Che “Rhymefest” Smith, a Grammy-award winning songwriter, rapper and community activist
  • James M. Walton, a former school principal and administrator in CPS and the Chicago suburbs

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Who is running for Chicago’s elected school board seats?

Here’s an updating list of who is running in Chicago’s school board elections on Nov. 5.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | June 17
Candidates for Chicago’s elected school board file paperwork to appear on November ballot

At least three dozen people have shown interest in running for Chicago’s elected school board. Candidates must now submit official paperwork to get on the November ballot.

By 
Reema Amin
 | June 17
Adams State University hosts free FAFSA services for any student wanting to go to college

The Colorado university has opened up FAFSA services for any student or family with college plans, regardless of where they want to go to college.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | June 17
The Illinois 2024 Teacher of the Year wants her students to know they belong

Rachael Mahmood, the Illinois 2024 Teacher of the Year, focuses on creating lessons that affirm her students’ identities and interests.

By 
Samantha Smylie
 | June 17
88 degrees inside a classroom? No students allowed under new Albany bill

The bill bans schools from putting students in classrooms that are 88 degrees or hotter. The impact in NYC could be limited since schools have air conditioning.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | June 17
This educator didn’t get support as an English language learner. She became the teacher she needed.

Lina Zapta is an educator at North Star Academy’s Washington Park High School, where the English learner turned Spanish teacher works to make her classroom ‘a space of trust and comfort.’

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | June 17