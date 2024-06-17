Candidates are submitting their petitions for the city’s first school board elections on Nov. 5.

Chicago school board candidates began submitting their petitions this week for the city’s first school board elections on Nov. 5.

School board hopefuls need 1,000 valid signatures from residents of their district in order for their name to be printed on the ballot. The deadline to submit signatures is June 24.

To learn more about the new school board districts and find out which one you live in, Chalkbeat created an interactive map.

Many candidates have also begun fundraising for their campaigns, reporting contributions to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Here are the candidates running in each district, based on records held by the Illinois State Board of Elections and the Chicago Board of Elections.

This list will be updated.

District 1

Jennifer Custer, a CPS parent and former teacher, union leader, and school administrator in the Chicago suburbs

Chuck Hernandez, Republican committeeman of the 38th Ward on the city’s North West side and retired detective with the Chicago Police Department

Michelle N. Pierre, executive director at New Leaders, a training program for school leaders, former charter school leader, and former district administrator in Cleveland

District 2

District 3

Jason Dones, chief of people operations at non-profit Beyond 100K, former teacher and leader at Teach for America

Carlos Rivas, a spokesperson for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and former alumni counselor at UIC College Prep, a Noble charter school

District 4

District 5

Jitu Brown, community organizer with Kenwood Oakland Community Organization and director of the Journey for Justice Alliance

Anthony Hargove, associate director of the Back To Our Future program at nonprofit Breakthrough and former dean at Chicago Public Schools

District 6

District 7

District 8

Angel Gutierrez, chief advancement officer at Chicago Hope Academy, a private high school, and a former leader at Catholic Charities of Archdiocese of Chicago

Keith Kysel, a member of the parent advisory committee at Lindblom Math & Science Academy

District 9

District 10

Brian Lamar Alexander, a nonprofit leader and former political strategist

Rev. Robert Jones, a pastor at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church

Karin Norington-Reaves, a CPS parent and consultant, former candidate in Illinois’s 1st congressional district

Adam Parrott-Scheffer, a CPS parent and education consultant, former principal in CPS and the Chicago suburbs, former district administrator in New York City

Che “Rhymefest” Smith, a Grammy-award winning songwriter, rapper and community activist

James M. Walton, a former school principal and administrator in CPS and the Chicago suburbs

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.