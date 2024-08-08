Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade is back this weekend, with Jason Weaver as grand marshal

By 
Maxwell Evans, Block Club Chicago
 | August 8, 2024, 5:45pm UTC
Dancers perform along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during the 92nd Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago on Aug. 14, 2021. (Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago)

The Bud Billiken Parade, a South Side celebration touted as the largest Black parade in the nation, returns this weekend.

The 95th annual Bud Billiken Parade kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday near Pershing Road and King Drive in Bronzeville. The parade route stretches about 2 miles south and ends in Washington Park.

“The Bud” ends near Garfield Boulevard and Ellsworth Drive, where the Back to School Bud Billiken Parade Festival takes place 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The festival features free school supplies, local vendors, food, free haircuts and hair braiding, health checkups and more.

Jason Weaver — an actor and singer known for playing a young Michael Jackson in the 1992 miniseries “The Jacksons: An American Dream” and serving as Simba’s singing voice in the 1994 film “The Lion King” — serves as this year’s grand marshal.

“As many people know, the Bud Billiken Parade is a staple, and I am so happy to be a part of this legacy,” Weaver said in a statement. “Not only am I happy to represent Chicago, it is exciting for the city as a whole to showcase the beautiful youth and culture right before the start of a new school year.”

Weaver, a south suburban native, also acted in the 2002 film “Drumline” and sang the hook on Chingy’s 2003 hit “One Call Away.” He now lives in Atlanta but returned to Chicago this summer to film scenes for the upcoming season of “The Chi,” he told the Sun-Times last month.

“Jason Weaver is a hometown hero to our community and the city’s youth,” said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, parade chair and president and CEO of parade organizer Chicago Defender Charities. “It is an honor to have him lead the parade this year. He brings the energy and motivation our students need as they prepare for the new school year.”

The event’s honorary marshals are entrepreneur Jemal King; WDB Marketing CEO Keeana Barber; Latisha Waters, CEO of the Empiire Dance Company; ABC7 reporter Hosea Sanders; and musician Che “Rhymefest” Smith, who is running to serve on Chicago Public Schools’ elected board.

The parade will be broadcast live on ABC7 starting 10 a.m. For more information about the parade, click here.

This story was originally published by Block Club Chicago.

The Latest
Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade is back this weekend, with Jason Weaver as grand marshal

The 95th annual South Side parade — touted as the largest Black parade in the nation — is Saturday with a back-to-school festival to follow.

By 
Maxwell Evans, Block Club Chicago
 | Today, 5:45pm UTC
Colorado school districts are working on new ways to find gifted students from all backgrounds

Statewide, gaps remain especially among students from low income families and those who are learning English as a new language.

By 
Yesenia Robles
 | Today, 1:13am UTC
The U.S. Department of Education promises a fully functional FAFSA in December

The U.S. Department of Education plans to again delay the FAFSA, but has promised a fully functional system after a problematic revamp that upended the college-going season.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | August 7
No, NYC schools haven’t adopted a systemwide dress code

Despite a recent City Council resolution, the city’s Education Department has given no indication it will implement a universal dress code policy for the coming school year.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | August 7
How do you give Philadelphia students more joy? This group put its answers in a budget plan.

Lift Every Voice says increased access to mental health support, arts, and recess will help address parent concerns about the climate of district schools.

By 
Lucy Tobier, Resolve Philly
 | August 7
Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’ running mate. Here’s what he’s done for education in Minnesota.

Walz’s experience as a teacher and high school football coach was front and center at his first rally with Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | August 6