Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade is back this weekend, with Jason Weaver as grand marshal

Dancers perform along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during the 92nd Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago on Aug. 14, 2021.

The Bud Billiken Parade, a South Side celebration touted as the largest Black parade in the nation, returns this weekend.

The 95th annual Bud Billiken Parade kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday near Pershing Road and King Drive in Bronzeville. The parade route stretches about 2 miles south and ends in Washington Park.

“The Bud” ends near Garfield Boulevard and Ellsworth Drive, where the Back to School Bud Billiken Parade Festival takes place 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The festival features free school supplies, local vendors, food, free haircuts and hair braiding, health checkups and more.

Jason Weaver — an actor and singer known for playing a young Michael Jackson in the 1992 miniseries “The Jacksons: An American Dream” and serving as Simba’s singing voice in the 1994 film “The Lion King” — serves as this year’s grand marshal.

“As many people know, the Bud Billiken Parade is a staple, and I am so happy to be a part of this legacy,” Weaver said in a statement. “Not only am I happy to represent Chicago, it is exciting for the city as a whole to showcase the beautiful youth and culture right before the start of a new school year.”

Weaver, a south suburban native, also acted in the 2002 film “Drumline” and sang the hook on Chingy’s 2003 hit “One Call Away.” He now lives in Atlanta but returned to Chicago this summer to film scenes for the upcoming season of “The Chi,” he told the Sun-Times last month.

“Jason Weaver is a hometown hero to our community and the city’s youth,” said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, parade chair and president and CEO of parade organizer Chicago Defender Charities. “It is an honor to have him lead the parade this year. He brings the energy and motivation our students need as they prepare for the new school year.”

The event’s honorary marshals are entrepreneur Jemal King; WDB Marketing CEO Keeana Barber; Latisha Waters, CEO of the Empiire Dance Company; ABC7 reporter Hosea Sanders; and musician Che “Rhymefest” Smith, who is running to serve on Chicago Public Schools’ elected board.

The parade will be broadcast live on ABC7 starting 10 a.m. For more information about the parade, click here.

This story was originally published by Block Club Chicago.