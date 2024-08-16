Looking for free school supplies? Here are 30+ back-to-school events to check out.

A young girl picks out new backpacks for the school year during a back-to-school backpack giveaway and fair event at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 5, 2022.

Chicago Public School students head back to classes on Monday, Aug. 26, and several community organizations, churches, aldermen, neighbors, and others are hosting events over the next month to prepare them.

Block Club Chicago rounded up more than 30 parties, festivals, block parties, and other events across the city that you and your family can head to find free school supplies, backpacks, food, and fun. There are storytimes, parades, crafts, and even self-care events for teachers.

Did we miss a back-to-school event in your neighborhood? Please email us at newsroom@blockclubchi.org to let us know! And here’s to a great school year.

South/Southwest Side

Back-To-School Community Resource Fair

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16

King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Hosted by Canna Equity IL Coalition and Village Project Collective, this fair offers health services, job and workforce opportunities, free clothing and accessories, re-entry support and record clearing, free books, and more.

CCCS Back To School Bash

1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16

10909 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Those part of the Chicago Collegiate Charter School are invited to attended this back-to-school bash, with free school supplies and haircuts, games, food, and more. Students and their families can also view their schedules and meet teachers.

Back-To-School Celebration

5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16

AFC World Outreach Center parking lot, 7859 S. Ashland Ave.

This event will have face painting, bouncy houses, school supply giveaways, and more.

Englewood Back 2 School Parade

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Ogden Park, 6500 S. Racine Ave.

Head to Ogden Park for the Englewood Back 2 School Parade Book Bag Giveaway. Come between 12-4 pm to grab your book bag and get ready for a fantastic school year. Child must be present to receive book bag.

Carter Temple C.M.E. Church Back-To-School Community Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Carter Temple C.M.E. Church, 7841 S. Wabash Ave.

This South Side church’s back-to-school event will have free school supplies and backpacks, food, a game truck, a bounce house, photo booth, and more.

KOCO Fest 2024

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Mandrake Park, 3858 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Hosted by the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, in partnership with the Chicago Park District and the Dyett High School, KOCO Fest 2024 will feature two annual events: the Karll Jackson Back To School Jam and the Lawrence Ratliff Senior Cookout. The event will have dancing, bingo, line dancing, carnival games, a rock-climbing wall, bouncy house, a 3-vs. 3 basketball tournament, food trucks, and more. KOCO will give away 300 backpacks with school supplies.

The RISE Foundation’s Back-To-School BBQ

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug 17

6820 S. Washtenaw Ave.

The RISE Foundation is partnering with Playstreets Chicago, a youth health collaborative, and Ace Amanda Charter High School for its back-to-school barbecue.

Free backpacks passed out during a back-to-school backpack giveaway and fair event at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 5, 2022.

Back-To-School Storytime

3-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Sherman Park, 5440 S. Racine Avenue

Families can head to Sherman Park for this back-to-school storytime event for children 4 to 8, where there will be songs, rhymes, and books to celebrate students heading back to school.

Free Street Back-To-School Party and Farmer’s Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug 17

Davis Square Park, 4430 S. Marshfield Ave.

Free Street, a social justice performing arts group and theater, is throwing its third Back To School Supply Drive, a partnership with Plant Chicago. Attendees can expect a party and farmer’s market with arts and crafts, live entertainment, and Back of the Yards vendors. A giveaway of over 300 backpacks with free school supplies will be part of the event as well.

TRUC Ministries Back-To-School Community Day

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Trinity Resurrection United Church, 9046 S. Mackinaw Ave.

Trinity Resurrection United Church will host a back-to-school community day with light refreshments and several giveaways of winter coats, sneakers, boots, clothes, feminine hygiene products, and school supplies for those attending the event with children. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office will also be present for those looking to sign up for its Stolen Vehicle Recovery Program.

Chicago Youth Programs Back-To-School Block Party

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

51st St. and King Drive, at the Bronzeville Jazz Festival

There will be games, prizes, a petting zoo, and backpack giveaway at this back-to-school kickoff event at the free Bronzeville Jazz Festival.

Back-To-School Block Party

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Morning Star Baptist Church of Chicago, 3993 S. King Drive

Expect school supplies, haircuts, food, music, and more at this back-to-school event from the Morning Star Baptist Church of Chicago and Ada S. McKinley Community Services Inc.

A family receives free backpacks during a back-to-school backpack giveaway and fair event at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 5, 2022.

Campaign For Equitable Funding Back-To-School Event

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 18

838 W. Marquette Ave.

This Englewood organization will have free school supplies, hygiene supplies, food, resources, games, a petting zoo, and more.

52nd Altgeld Gardens Back-To-School Parade

Lineup at 8-9:45 a.m., kickoff at 10 a.m., party in the park from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

13300 S. Langley Ave.

A backpack giveaway, raffles, food, a “kid zone,” and more will be part of this Back-To-School Community Day sponsored by Ald. Peter Chico (10th).

Back-To-School Teachers’ VIP Lounge

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Hegewisch Nutrition, 13320 S. Baltimore Ave.

For all the teachers looking for a bit of self-care amid the beginning of the school year, Hegewisch Nutrition will have complimentary massages, photo opportunities, and free snacks for those who make a purchase.

4th Ward Back-To-School Bash and Family Resource Center

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Insight Hospital and Medical Center Chicago, 2525 S. Michigan Ave.

Ald. Lamont J. Robinson (4th) will host a back-to-school bash where neighbors can receive free backpacks, haircuts, and hair and nail services, and find a variety of resources. Those able can donate pens, pencils, papers, folders, binders, crayons, backpacks, glue, tape, calculators, and scissors 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 928 E. 43rd St.

Back-to-School Tween Crafts

2-2:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

McKinley Park CPL Branch, 1915 W. 35th St.

Youth ages 10 and up can make crafts, such as vision boards and decorated school supplies, at the McKinley Park branch of the Chicago Public Library.

2024 Second Annual Back-To-School Bash at Nat King Cole Park

2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Nat King Cole Park, 361 E. 85th St.

Bouncy houses, rock climbing, food, music, free haircuts and hairstyling, raffle prizes, giveaways, and more are part of this event hosted by Jaqueza Thomas, a 19-year-old entrepreneur, at Nat King Cole Park. Those interested can register online.

Kindergartners line up for free pizza during a back-to-school event at Jackie Robinson Elementary School in Bronzeville on Aug. 21, 2023. (Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago)

City Bureau Summer Block Party and Back-to-School Bash

1-4 p.m. Aug. 24

Stateway Gardens Park, 3658 S. State St.

City Bureau, an independent civic journalism organization, is inviting the community to join its back-to-school block party with food, board and lawn games, arts and crafts, and more. In the event of rain, the event will move to the City Bureau office at 3619 S. State St. Those interested should register online.

Kids Off The Block Back-To-School Giveaway

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

11618 S. Michigan Ave.

Kids Off The Block, a Roseland-based youth violence prevention organization, is inviting the community to its back-to-school event featuring music, free food, raffles, giveaways, free school supplies, and resources on how to obtain vaccinations.

Back-To-School Resource Fair and School Supply Giveaway

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

The Front Porch, 1130 W. 51st St.

Prepare for the back-to-school season at the Front Porch, where you will find backpacks and school supplies, food like tacos and chicken tenders, and several local organizations. Those interested in this event from Chicago Survivors Inc. and Precious Blood Ministries of Reconciliation can register online.

Back-To-School Book Bag Giveaway

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stoney Island Ave.

Come to Jackson Park for free food, face painting, music, games, and a backpack giveaway. Children must be present to receive any school supplies.

Back-To-School Bash

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Heavens Beauty Bar, 1343 W. 87th St.

Enjoy free haircuts and hairstyling, school supplies, food, music, games, raffles, and more at this back-to-school bash.

Royal Flush Productions and When Bosses Link Back To School Bash

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

4025 S. Western Blvd.

This neighborhood back-to-school event will have a school-supply giveaway, food vendors, games, performances, a mini-fashion show, an art expo, a job resource fair, and more.

The Howard family wear their new backpacks and enjoy snacks. (Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago)

North/Northwest Side

Back-To-School Fair

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17

Association House of Chicago, 1116 N. Kedzie Ave. (Parking lot at Kedzie Ave. and Thomas St.)

Expect school supplies, health resources, community resources, and more at this back-to-school fair from the Association House of Chicago.

7th Annual Back-To-School Fiesta

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Tabor Lutheran Church, 3542 W. Sunnyside Ave.

This back-to-school event will have food, prizes, glitter tattoos, inflatables, and more. Those interested can register online.

Everywhere Is A Studio’s 4th Annual Back-To-School Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Corner of Springfield Ave. and Argyle St.

Free school supplies, goodie bags, haircuts, a clothes-and-shoe giveaway, free soccer class, and more will be part of this back-to-school event hosted by Chicago clothing brand Everywhere Is A Studio.

Alderman Samantha Nugent’s Back-To-School Block Party

6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19

Park No. 593, 4546 N. Kedvale Ave.

Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) is inviting the neighborhood to enjoy this back-to-school event with a backpack and school supply giveaway, live music, and free raffles. Several local organizations will also be in attendance.

Old Irving Park Association Back-To-School Event

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Disney II Elementary Playground, 3815 N. Kedvale Ave (Corner of Keystone Avenue and Grace Street)

The Old Irving Park Association is inviting the community to its back-to-school event, where there will be puppet-making, a puppet show by Rabbit Foot Puppetry at 10:30 a.m., snacks, and more. Teens looking for babysitting, lawn care, and house- and pet-sitting opportunities will also be in attendance.

A student wears a big backpack during a back-to-school event at Jackie Robinson Elementary School in Bronzeville on Aug. 21, 2023. (Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago)

West Side/Near West Side

Chicago Teachers Union Back-To-School Summer Jam

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

CTU Center, 1901 W. Carroll Ave.

Head to the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on on Saturday, Aug. 17 for free school supplies, health screenings, immunizations, and haircuts. There will be a giveaway of 40,000 books as part of the American Federation of Teachers’ “Reading Opens the World” campaign. Registration is required for those interested in receiving free books.

Retro Rewind: Back-To-School Bash at Unity Park

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Unity Park, 1900 S. Kostner Ave.

This retro-themed back-to-school event at Unity Park from Project Impact 180 will feature several activities referencing past decades: ‘60s tie-dye station, ‘70s disco dancing, ‘80s arcade games, and ‘90s karaoke. The event will also have food and drinks, performances, photo booths, and giveaways. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in clothes from their favorite decade, or the year they graduated high school. Those interested can register online.

The Porchlight Foundation Second Annual Back-to-School Giveway

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

5701 W. Jackson Blvd.

The Porchlight Foundation and TrueBlue of Beverly are partnering for a back-to-school event with food, music, and giveaways. Former NBA basketball players Steven Hunter, Bobby Simmons, and Shawn Marion are special invited guests.

Citywide

Back-to-School Physicals

Hours vary.

Locations vary. (Albany Park, 3737 W. Lawrence Ave.; Devon, 1300 W. Devon Ave.; Lakeview, 3154 N. Clark St.; Lincoln Square, 2645 W. Lawrence Ave.; Touhy, 2200 W. Touhy Ave.; Wilson, 845 W. Wilson Ave.)

Tapestry 360 Health is offering free school supplies for the first 600 children ages 5-11 who come in for a physical. Medicaid, All Kids plans and some private insurances are accepted. There is also a sliding-scale fee for those without insurance.

This story originally published in Block Club Chicago.