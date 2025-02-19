CPS CEO Pedro Martinez speaks at a hearing regarding Chicago Board of Education at City Hall on Oct. 16, 2024.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is out of the running to become the next superintendent of Clark County Public Schools in Nevada.

Martinez was one of six candidates to make the shortlist, but the Clark County Board of School Trustees voted Tuesday night to advance only four to the next round of interviews scheduled for next week. That school board is hoping to hire a new superintendent in March.

Chicago’s appointed school board voted to fire Martinez without cause in December after growing hostility with Mayor Brandon Johnson. His contract allows him to stay on as CEO until June and he is currently suing the Chicago Board of Education over his ouster.

The new 21-member partially-elected school board will be in charge of appointing a new CPS CEO — after 30 years of the mayor doing so. Although Chicago is shifting away from mayoral control, Johnson could hold significant sway over who the school board selects to lead the nation’s fourth largest school district. He recently made his 11th appointment to the 21-member board and is aligned ideologically with at least three elected members.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.