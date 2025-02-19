School boardsDistrict managementChicago Public Schools

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez out of Clark County superintendent search

By 
Becky Vevea
 | February 19, 2025, 5:54pm UTC
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez speaks at a hearing regarding Chicago Board of Education at City Hall on Oct. 16, 2024. (Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest news on Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is out of the running to become the next superintendent of Clark County Public Schools in Nevada.

Martinez was one of six candidates to make the shortlist, but the Clark County Board of School Trustees voted Tuesday night to advance only four to the next round of interviews scheduled for next week. That school board is hoping to hire a new superintendent in March.

Chicago’s appointed school board voted to fire Martinez without cause in December after growing hostility with Mayor Brandon Johnson. His contract allows him to stay on as CEO until June and he is currently suing the Chicago Board of Education over his ouster.

The new 21-member partially-elected school board will be in charge of appointing a new CPS CEO — after 30 years of the mayor doing so. Although Chicago is shifting away from mayoral control, Johnson could hold significant sway over who the school board selects to lead the nation’s fourth largest school district. He recently made his 11th appointment to the 21-member board and is aligned ideologically with at least three elected members.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposes increases for K-12 schools, early childhood education in the state’s 2026 budget

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his annual budget and state of the state address on Wednesday. Here is what his proposal includes for education.

By 
Samantha Smylie
 | Today, 6:10pm UTC
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez cut from Clark County superintendent search

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez was one of six finalists considered to be Clark County’s next superintendent

By 
Becky Vevea
 | Today, 5:54pm UTC
Mediation fails in New Jersey’s school segregation case, kicking the case back to the courts

The state and plaintiffs failed to reach an agreement that would have outlined remedies to New Jersey’s entrenched school segregation.

By 
Catherine Carrera
 | Today, 2:10am UTC
Colorado lawmakers advance bill that would put guardrails on private equity-backed child care

Amendments approved Tuesday removed or reshaped several original provisions of the bill.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | Today, 1:21am UTC
Michigan’s presidential teaching award recipient shares how he motivates students

Shannon Houtrouw has been teaching computer science since 1998. This year, he learned he won a top award for educators.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 12:53am UTC
Colorado community college chancellor Joe Garcia reflects on his 25 years in higher education

Joe Garcia has become a state and national higher education leader. But heading Colorado’s community colleges is the job in which he’s felt most effective.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | February 18