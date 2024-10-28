A proposed bill would restrict cell phone use for all Michigan public school students.

Autumn Thomas can see the benefits of a ban on using cellphones during class for some students.

But Thomas, a freshman at Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School, doesn’t think every student needs to adhere to the same restriction.

“Not all schools need that rule,” she said. “I use my phone sometimes during school and I’m getting good grades – along with a lot of other students here at King.”

A bill introduced last month would create a statewide ban on using devices in class for all Michigan students. Rep. Mark Tisdel, a Republican from Rochester, said he wrote the proposed legislation because he believes it will improve student mental health, reduce bullying, and keep kids more focused on learning.

“Superintendents will tell you, there is a constant battle for teachers to keep students’ attention,” he said.

The proposed legislation comes amid a national debate about whether schools should restrict cellphone use. Many proponents cite the same motivations Tisdel does. Parents against the measures cite safety concerns and the need to get in touch with their children about transportation.

It may also be a challenge for the Republican-backed bill to move forward in the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature.

Tisdel’s bill would require districts and charter schools to entirely ban students in kindergarten through fifth grade from bringing wireless communication devices on school grounds. Wireless communication devices are defined in the bill as any device that can access the internet, send text messages, or make voice calls. That could include flip phones, though Tisdel said the bill is intended to curb students’ smartphone and smartwatch use.

Students in grades 6-8 would be allowed to bring devices to school, but they would be prohibited from using them during the school day, even during breaks and lunch.

High schoolers would only be banned from using devices during instructional time.

Districts and charter schools would be allowed to make additional restrictions on device use if they chose to do so.

Wendy Zdeb, executive director of the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals, said there are a lot of pros and cons to a statewide cellphone ban for students.

“At this time, I would be more inclined for districts to maintain local control,” she said. “I see districts all over the state taking the action, but that doesn’t mean they all are.”

School systems that don’t provide electronic devices for instructional purposes to every student may run into problems with the mandate, she said.

Autumn, the King High School student, for example, said she periodically uses her phone to look up information for in-class assignments.

Among the schools that have already created policies restricting students’ device use is Avondale Middle School, which in part inspired Tisdel’s bill.

Since last school year, students have been required to put their phones in a magnetically sealed bag during the school day. They can carry the phones with them through the day and the bags are magnetically unsealed when they leave their school building.

“Kids are super engaged and learning now,” said Katie Gomez, principal of the middle school

Since the rule was implemented, Gomez said there have been less suspensions related to online behaviors, improved academic outcomes, and more positive interactions among students and staff.

Although there is a lot of anecdotal evidence from districts and schools that cellphone restrictions have positive impacts, empirical evidence is limited and new research on student outcomes varies.

Some of the research shows improved academic performance and student mental health, but others suggest little change.

Many states have moved forward with new restrictions, despite the limited research.

If Tisdel’s bill passes, Michigan would join eight other states that have approved similar legislation.

Another 12 states have also introduced such legislation, and six more states have created policy recommendations or pilot programs.

A poll conducted by the Pew Research Center Sept. 30 through Oct. 6 found that 68% of participating adults supported a ban on middle and high schoolers using cellphones during class time.

But the survey found support for banning cellphones entirely at school had far less support, with 53% being against such measures.

The biggest worry for critics of cellphone restrictions at school is safety.

When the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting took place, students used their phones to communicate with their parents and to take videos of the attack.

“Parents were really worried about the new policy because of our close proximity to Oxford,” said Garcia of her school’s restrictions. “One of the most important things we’ve learned in safety trainings is that students need to listen and follow teacher direction in this type of situation.”

The principal said every teacher in the school has a “go bag” that includes scissors so once a student is in a safe place, they can cut the magnetic bag to remove their phones and talk with their parents.

Students are also able to keep their sealed phones in their possession throughout the day so that parents can use applications that track their location on the device.

If Tisdel’s legislation were to pass as it’s currently written, however, elementary-age students wouldn’t have any access to devices at school.

Tisdel said he understands parents’ concerns about safety, but he said students’ focus should be on first responders during an emergency.

“We have to take a step back and process – do you want a child trying to reach their parents in the event of an actual emergency or do you want them to focus on someone on site giving them direction?” he said.

Zdeb said she understands parents wanting to stay in contact with their kids. At the district level, administrators already are meeting with parents to come up with solutions that work for their school communities, she said.

