A group of advocacy leaders and State Superintendent Michael Rice gathered on a Zoom video press conference call to discuss efforts to push back against the Trump administration efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

“We’re a united front in Michigan and we’re not backing down,” said Molly Sweeney, director of organizing for 482Forward, an education justice advocacy group based in Detroit.

President Donald Trump has vowed to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, prompting increasing concern in recent days. Those who spoke during a Monday press conference said they are concerned that dismantling the department could pave the way for funding that helps the most vulnerable students — including students with disabilities and students from low-income homes — to be cut or eliminated.

Rice said he doesn’t expect the department to be eliminated because “such a decision would require an act of Congress, and the votes aren’t there.”

The bad news, he said, is that he expects the administration to try to cut programs.

“The issue will be that the president, in his assault on the U.S. Department of Education, is in fact threatening the programs and protections of our children and by extension, our children themselves.”

In addition to the concerns about funding potentially being cut for students with disabilities and students from low-income homes, Rice also cited concerns about English language learners, students experiencing homelessness, and migrant students.

Rice was joined at the conference by Rachelle Crow-Hercher, co-executive director of the Michigan Education Justice Coalition. She spoke about her two children, both of whom have received special education services.

“Both of my children are flourishing because of the special education speech intervention they received from their public schools,” Crow-Hercher said. “My concern continues to be for the civil rights of all children that are protected by the Department of Education. My other concern is that without funding, special education services will cease to exist for families like mine.”

Those who spoke Monday said they are launching grassroots efforts to mobilize residents across the state and contact state and congressional lawmakers. The goal is to stop the Trump administration’s efforts. The leaders spoke Monday, just days before Trump’s pick for education secretary, Linda McMahon, undergoes confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate.

“We’re all uniting against the destruction of our public schools that’s really happening before our very eyes,” said Imani Foster of 482Forward. “Today, we are going to call on our congressional delegation to stand up and to fight back against policies that we know would hurt Michigan students.”

Sandra Duhkie, president of the school board for Ferndale Public Schools, said she has a petition signed by 60 board members from across Michigan that she intends to deliver to Michigan’s congressional delegation asking them to protect the federal education department “and safeguard our democracy.”

The Trump administration has already targeted transgender students, issuing an order calling on schools to bar transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. Trump also has said he wants to withhold funds from schools that teach about gender identity.

“What our community, and especially transgender young people and their families have endured in the first 20 days of this administration is nothing short of some of the eeriest, both dystopian sort of themes one could read even in a novel,” said Emme Zanotti, director of advocacy and civic engagement for the Equality Michigan Action Network, which advocates for LGBTQ+ residents.

Since Trump issued an order halting funding for gender-affirming care, she said, kids have lost access to “essential, evidence-based gender-affirming health care,” and clinicians and providers are reaching out because “they’re terrified and they know what will happen if they can no longer provide the services to these young people and adults.

“It’s simply chaos and confusion,” Zanotti said. “And what’s happening with education and public education is no different.”