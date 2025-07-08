The Detroit school district's board will vote to select a new member at the end of July.

The Detroit district’s school board announced Monday the process it will use to select a new member to fill the seat left vacant by Angelique Peterson-Mayberry.

Peterson-Mayberry resigned from the seven-member board last week after she was appointed to the Wayne County Commission to complete the term of Irma Clark-Coleman, who died last month.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District board will vote this month to appoint a new member to finish Peterson-Mayberry’s term through the end of 2026.

Here’s how the application and selection process will work:

The board will continue to accept applications until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Applicants must fill out the information at this link, and submit a resume, a letter explaining why they are interested in the position, as well as a copy of an identification card showing a Detroit address to Vania Moore at vania.moore@detroitk12.org.

All applicants who submit those materials will be emailed a link to survey questions by 5 p.m. Friday. Responses to the survey questions are due by 5 p.m. July 16. The entire survey must be completed.

Each applicant who provides the required information by the deadline will be interviewed by the board. The interviews will be held July 21-24. All of the interviews will be held in public meetings.

Board members will score each candidate’s application, survey responses, and interviews.

An independent third party, along with the board chair and vice chair, will tally the scores of each application on July 25.

The board will vote to fill the seat at a public meeting on July 28.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.