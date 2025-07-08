Detroit Public Schools Community District

How will the Detroit district select a new school board member?

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | July 8, 2025, 3:21pm UTC
A person speaks to the Detroit Public School Community District board, sitting on the stage of a high school auditorium.
The Detroit school district's board will vote to select a new member at the end of July. (Elaine Cromie / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

The Detroit district’s school board announced Monday the process it will use to select a new member to fill the seat left vacant by Angelique Peterson-Mayberry.

Peterson-Mayberry resigned from the seven-member board last week after she was appointed to the Wayne County Commission to complete the term of Irma Clark-Coleman, who died last month.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District board will vote this month to appoint a new member to finish Peterson-Mayberry’s term through the end of 2026.

Here’s how the application and selection process will work:

  • The board will continue to accept applications until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Applicants must fill out the information at this link, and submit a resume, a letter explaining why they are interested in the position, as well as a copy of an identification card showing a Detroit address to Vania Moore at vania.moore@detroitk12.org.
  • All applicants who submit those materials will be emailed a link to survey questions by 5 p.m. Friday. Responses to the survey questions are due by 5 p.m. July 16. The entire survey must be completed.
  • Each applicant who provides the required information by the deadline will be interviewed by the board. The interviews will be held July 21-24. All of the interviews will be held in public meetings.
  • Board members will score each candidate’s application, survey responses, and interviews.
  • An independent third party, along with the board chair and vice chair, will tally the scores of each application on July 25.
  • The board will vote to fill the seat at a public meeting on July 28.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Memphis-Shelby County students improve on state tests for fourth year in a row

The state’s largest district saw the biggest gains in elementary school reading proficiency and algebra scores. But the majority of third-graders still didn’t pass a critical reading test.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | Today, 12:12am UTC
National teachers union, tech companies launch AI training academy

The training center based in New York City will provide free lessons and workshops for as many as 400,000 teachers nationwide. In turn, tech companies will learn about how teachers actually use AI.

By 
Norah Rami
 | July 8
Zohran Mandani picks up endorsement from NYC teachers union after primary snub

The teachers union, which is NYC’s second largest, endorsed Zohran Mamdani for mayor in the general election, reversing its primary stance.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | July 8
Six new principals to lead Newark’s public schools, majority are district veterans

Newark Public Schools has appointed district vice principals, two from the outside, to step into a principal role for the first time.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | July 8
The Detroit school district needs a new board member. Here’s how you can apply.

The board will vote to choose a new member on July 28.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | July 8
$118M federal funding freeze leaves Tennessee education jobs, programs in limbo

While the administration has said it is reviewing programs related to immigration and other issues, Tennessee schools previously primarily used the funds for teacher training and after-school programming.

By 
Melissa Brown
and
Bri Hatch
 | July 8