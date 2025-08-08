Here’s where to find free backpacks, school supplies, and have some fun in Detroit

There are a number of events taking place in the coming days and weeks in Detroit that offer backpack and school supply giveaways, as well as fun activities.

Need school supplies for the upcoming school year? There’s a good chance you’ll find some at one of many back-to-school events happening across Detroit in the coming days and weeks.

Many of those events are offering school supplies, backpacks, and other necessities students might need in the classroom. They’re also offering a last bit of fun for kids and their parents, with music, games, and food.

Monday, Aug. 25, is the first day of school for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Michigan’s first official day of school is Sept. 2.

Below are some of the upcoming events. Know of others that aren’t on our list? Email us at detroit.tips@chalkbeat.org. And keep in mind that in most cases, free supplies are available until they run out, so it’s best to arrive at events early.

Also, be sure to check the links for any event you’re interested in attending. Some require advance registration.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Back to School Bash

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 8034 W. Warren in Detroit

What: Free backpacks with supplies will be given away. There will also be free lunch served and free dental cleanings. A specialist from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources, or MDHHS, will be on hand to speak with parents. Organized by MDHHS Pathways to Potential Wayne County.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Back to School Fest

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 1211 Trumbull in Detroit

What: 100 backpacks will be given away. The event also includes games, music, bounce houses, and food. Organized by the Detroit Hispanic Development Corp.

Friday, Aug. 15

Back to School Bash

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Brock Ave. in Detroit

What: Event includes backpack and school supplies giveaways, face painting, bounce houses, music, lunch, and crafts. Organized in part by MiSide.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Back to School Giveaway/Family Fun Event

Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 24409 W McNichols Rd.

What: The event will include games, prizes, and activities.

Back 2 School Block Party - Sneaker Edition

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Social Status Detroit, 9101 East Jefferson Avenue #Suite A in Detroit

What: Event includes the giveaway of 500 backpacks filled with supplies. It also includes free haircuts for kids from noon to 2 p.m., live DJs, a basketball 3-point contest and one-on-one tournament, vendor booths, food trucks, and more giveaways.

Sunday, Aug. 17

Back to School Bash

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward in Detroit

What: Event includes entertainment, interactive activities and engaging experiences for kids. Organized by Downtown Detroit Partnership, with Corewell Health, Detroit Zoo, and Michigan Science Center

Saturday, Aug. 23

Back to School Community Kick off

Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.

Where: Faith Clinic, 12260 Camden Ave. in Detroit

What: 300 backpacks will be given away. Free food will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event also includes free school supplies, free haircuts and styling (hair must be washed beforehand), balloon animals, face painting, and a gospel DJ. Organized in part by Trane U.S. Inc.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Back 2 School Family Beach Party

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Honest John’s, 488 Selden St. in Detroit

What: Back-to-school supplies will be given away. There will also be live music, a dance party, games, and temporary tattoos. Vendors will also be on hand for attendees to purchase food, drinks, and back-to-school essentials.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Back to School Rally

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Downriver Campus, Wayne County Community College District, 21000 Northline Rd. in Taylor.

What: Free backpacks, school supplies, and food. The event also includes youth and parent workshops, vendors, community resources, and entertainment. Organized by Wayne County Community College District.

Saturday, Aug. 30

Baby Smoove’s 2025 Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

Time: Noon

Where: DABO Detroit, 12048 Grand River Ave. in Detroit

What: Event includes free backpacks filled with school supplies, an appearance by Detroit rapper Baby Smoove, and health and education resources. Organized in part by Detroit Association of Black Organizations.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Back to School Keychains

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Knapp | Detroit Public Library, 13330 Conant in Detroit

What: Children will be able to create fun, school-inspired keychains.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Back to School Crafts

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Bowen | Detroit Public Library, 3648 Vernor Highway in Detroit

What: Families can drop in anytime to make back-to-school crafts.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.