Here’s where to find free backpacks, school supplies, and have some fun in Detroit

Need school supplies for the upcoming school year? There’s a good chance you’ll find some at one of many back-to-school events happening across Detroit in the coming days and weeks.
Many of those events are offering school supplies, backpacks, and other necessities students might need in the classroom. They’re also offering a last bit of fun for kids and their parents, with music, games, and food.
Monday, Aug. 25, is the first day of school for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Michigan’s first official day of school is Sept. 2.
Below are some of the upcoming events. Know of others that aren’t on our list? Email us at detroit.tips@chalkbeat.org. And keep in mind that in most cases, free supplies are available until they run out, so it’s best to arrive at events early.
Also, be sure to check the links for any event you’re interested in attending. Some require advance registration.
Wednesday, Aug. 13
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 8034 W. Warren in Detroit
What: Free backpacks with supplies will be given away. There will also be free lunch served and free dental cleanings. A specialist from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources, or MDHHS, will be on hand to speak with parents. Organized by MDHHS Pathways to Potential Wayne County.
Thursday, Aug. 14
Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 1211 Trumbull in Detroit
What: 100 backpacks will be given away. The event also includes games, music, bounce houses, and food. Organized by the Detroit Hispanic Development Corp.
Friday, Aug. 15
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Brock Ave. in Detroit
What: Event includes backpack and school supplies giveaways, face painting, bounce houses, music, lunch, and crafts. Organized in part by MiSide.
Saturday, Aug. 16
Back to School Giveaway/Family Fun Event
Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 24409 W McNichols Rd.
What: The event will include games, prizes, and activities.
Back 2 School Block Party - Sneaker Edition
Time: Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Social Status Detroit, 9101 East Jefferson Avenue #Suite A in Detroit
What: Event includes the giveaway of 500 backpacks filled with supplies. It also includes free haircuts for kids from noon to 2 p.m., live DJs, a basketball 3-point contest and one-on-one tournament, vendor booths, food trucks, and more giveaways.
Sunday, Aug. 17
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward in Detroit
What: Event includes entertainment, interactive activities and engaging experiences for kids. Organized by Downtown Detroit Partnership, with Corewell Health, Detroit Zoo, and Michigan Science Center
Saturday, Aug. 23
Back to School Community Kick off
Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Where: Faith Clinic, 12260 Camden Ave. in Detroit
What: 300 backpacks will be given away. Free food will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event also includes free school supplies, free haircuts and styling (hair must be washed beforehand), balloon animals, face painting, and a gospel DJ. Organized in part by Trane U.S. Inc.
Sunday, Aug. 24
Back 2 School Family Beach Party
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Honest John’s, 488 Selden St. in Detroit
What: Back-to-school supplies will be given away. There will also be live music, a dance party, games, and temporary tattoos. Vendors will also be on hand for attendees to purchase food, drinks, and back-to-school essentials.
Wednesday, Aug. 27
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Downriver Campus, Wayne County Community College District, 21000 Northline Rd. in Taylor.
What: Free backpacks, school supplies, and food. The event also includes youth and parent workshops, vendors, community resources, and entertainment. Organized by Wayne County Community College District.
Saturday, Aug. 30
Baby Smoove’s 2025 Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway
Time: Noon
Where: DABO Detroit, 12048 Grand River Ave. in Detroit
What: Event includes free backpacks filled with school supplies, an appearance by Detroit rapper Baby Smoove, and health and education resources. Organized in part by Detroit Association of Black Organizations.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Knapp | Detroit Public Library, 13330 Conant in Detroit
What: Children will be able to create fun, school-inspired keychains.
Tuesday, Sept. 9
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Bowen | Detroit Public Library, 3648 Vernor Highway in Detroit
What: Families can drop in anytime to make back-to-school crafts.
