Michigan third grade student proficiency on M-STEP exam reaches a new low

Michigan students improved in a number of areas on the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress. But concerns remained about third-grade English language arts proficiency.

Michigan third grade students had the lowest performance in English language arts in the 11-year history of the state test.

Only 38.9% of the third graders were proficient in ELA in the assessments taken last spring, down from 39.6% a year earlier, according to results from the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, known as the M-STEP.

There are some positive trends: Test scores are up in four out of six grades in both English language arts and math. Still, overall proficiency rates remain below pre-pandemic levels in all subjects and grades except eighth grade English language arts. Those eighth grade students were third graders when schools shut down in spring 2020.

“It is noteworthy that in many grades, Michigan students posted the highest math and ELA proficiency rates in the last three school years,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice in a news release. “At the same time, however, ELA scores in grades 3 and 4 remain a concern. Once fully implemented, historic 2024 laws to address early literacy and dyslexia will help substantially, but we must do more to improve literacy skills of young readers.”

Lawmakers passed two bipartisan laws last year aimed at improving how schools teach literacy skills. The laws will require schools to screen students for characteristics of dyslexia and provide evidence-based literacy instruction. Plus, educator preparation programs will be required to train future teachers on dyslexia and student support strategies. The state is also investing millions in teacher training and curriculum materials.

Literacy scores remain a concern

During the first school year that the M-STEP was administered, 2014-2015, half of the third grade students were proficient in ELA. Last year, 39.6% of third grade students were proficient in ELA.

Rice reiterated calls for several funding and policy changes. The Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have failed to meet a school budget deal, blowing past a July 1 deadline in law.

“The Michigan legislature needs to provide our children with lower class sizes in high-poverty K-3 classrooms, more in-person instructional time, funding for more research-based, early literacy materials that help drive improved student achievement, and mandatory training in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) on the science of reading for teachers and administrators in grades K-5 and all literacy coaches,” Rice said. “These research-based measures would also help students improve their reading skills.”

The Senate Education Committee heard testimony earlier this month about a pilot project to fund lower class sizes in specific districts. Rice has called for the state Legislature to double the funding for evidence-based literacy materials.

Recently, 561 school districts received a total of $87 million to purchase materials, but they had to select from either curriculum funds, professional development, or “interventions.” The state offers grants for LETRS training but the training is optional.

Mike Wilkinson is a reporter for Bridge Michigan. You can reach him at mwilkinson@bridgemi.com.

Isabel Lohman is a reporter for Bridge Michigan. You can reach her at ilohman@bridgemi.com.