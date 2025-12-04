Sheffield wants to hire a strong education leader to advise her. Are you the person for the job?

Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield is looking for someone to serve as the education liaison for her administration when she takes office in January.

A job posting for Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield’s administration provides insight into the kind of person she’s looking for to advise her on Detroit education issues.

Sheffield, who won the Detroit mayor’s race by a large margin last month, said throughout the campaign that she intended to play a role in education in the city. On election night, she said that would include creating coordinated transportation and investing in after-school programs and wraparound services. Her main goal, she said that night, is ensuring every child in the city can succeed.

There’s been a growing realization among education advocates in Detroit that the mayor, while having no control of district or charter schools in the city, still must address some of the societal issues that have led to low academic achievement and high rates of chronic absenteeism, both of which are heavily influenced by poverty.

The job posting for an education liaison is one of many posted on Sheffield’s transition website.

Here is the kind of person Sheffield is searching for:

She wants someone who can take on an ambitious set of responsibilities

Detroit’s education system is fragmented, with dozens of governing bodies overseeing 185 schools. That includes the Detroit Public Schools Community District and charter schools that are independently operated.

But it’s not just the city’s K-12 system that the mayor’s education liaison will be responsible for advising her on. Sheffield wants this person to also be the primary liaison between her office and early childhood education organizations and on youth development issues.

A key responsibility: “Identify challenges facing Detroit students and families and develop solutions in partnership with schools and City departments.”

The person will also be responsible for coordinating city services that support schools. That includes public safety, public health, recreation, neighborhood improvements, environmental safety, and transportation resources.

That’s crucial given the power the city has to address issues schools can’t control but that affect students nonetheless. For instance, many high school students take the city’s public transportation to get to and from school, but they have long reported that service is spotty, with buses arriving late or passing them by. They’ve also reported safety concerns waiting for buses. Sheffield has promised to address wait times and other concerns.

Sheffield wants someone experienced in education policy

There is no shortage of education advocates in Detroit. But Sheffield is looking for someone with at least a bachelor’s degree — though an advanced degree is preferred — in public policy, education, public administration, or social work.

They also need at least five years of experience “in education policy, school-district administration, charter-school management, youth development, government, or related roles.”

The qualifications go beyond education and experience. Sheffield wants someone who has a “deep understanding” of Detroit’s education ecosystem, someone who is a proven collaborator, someone with strong research skills, and someone who is committed to equity and improving outcomes for Detroit students.

The job can pay in the six figures

There is a wide salary range for the position, with potential pay ranging from $80,000 to $120,000 annually.

Of course, whatever salary the education liaison receives will be based on their qualifications and experience.

There are few details about benefits in the posting, aside from a link to a city web page that provides more details, but it does note that “our goal is to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce by providing generous healthcare and other benefits to eligible employees.”

