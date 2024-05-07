Unofficial results from the May 7 primary show support for Pike Township schools' referendum to help fund district operations.

Voters gave their approval for Pike Township schools to raise property taxes in order to fund district operations and programs that had relied on federal COVID relief funding.

With the measure passing, the district will become the first to share some of its property tax revenue with eligible charter schools as mandated by a 2023 state law.

Unofficial results as of 10 p.m. in Marion County show around 59% of voters approving the Pike tax referendum. The vote tally was 5,417 in favor and 3,799 against, with 100% of county vote centers reporting.

Three other districts in Indiana had tax referendums on the ballot during Tuesday’s primary election.

According to unofficial results, around 83% of voters rejected a referendum from Blue River Valley Schools in Henry County. The vote tally was 884 to 179 as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The other school districts with tax referendums were Brown County Schools and Fremont Community Schools. Early results for these communities were not yet posted on the Indiana Election Division website late Tuesday.

Districts can seek ballot measures to raise tax revenue to fund operations and construction, as well as school safety. Each district with a referendum this year hoped to use at least some of the dollars to attract and retain staff, as well as fund programs, and more.

The referendums need a simple majority to pass.

We’ll keep updating this story with results as they become available.

Metropolitan School District of Pike Township

Property tax rate: $0.24 per $100 of assessed property value for eight years

Estimated annual revenue: $14.5 million

If approved, the district could have to share some funds with eligible charter schools.

Unofficial results:

Yes: 58.8%

No: 41.2%

Blue River Valley Schools

Property tax rate: $0.19 per $100 of assessed value for eight years

Estimated annual revenue: $359,594

Unofficial results:

Yes: 16.8%

No: 83.2%

Brown County Schools

Property tax rate: $0.10 per $100 of assessed property value for eight years

Estimated annual revenue: $1,879,051

Fremont Community Schools

Property tax rate: $0.15 per $100 of assessed property value for eight years

Estimated annual revenue: $2,384,719

Correction: May 7, 2024: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect figure for the annual revenue that Brown County schools’ referendum would raise. It would raise around $1.9 million.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.