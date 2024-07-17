Hoosiers can offer feedback on the state's proposals for new high school diplomas both online and at an in-person hearing on July 30. The state must adopt the new diploma requirements before the end of the year.

Hoosiers still have time to weigh in on the state’s proposals for new high school diploma requirements as the Indiana State Board of Education will likely vote on changes slightly later than expected.

The diploma proposals by the state board of education in March would take the emphasis off college-going as the pinnacle of education, and instead prioritize students’ workplace readiness. In June, the state board added three readiness seals – enrollment, employment, and enlistment – to the proposal.

Currently, the first round of public feedback is open, with online comments accepted through July 30 and a public hearing the same day. As of this week, the state has received more than 6,300 online feedback submissions.

Per state law, the state must adopt new diploma requirements by December.

The original plan was for the state board to vote on the new diplomas in September. But Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said at a board meeting Wednesday that part of the feedback so far was to slow down.

Jenner said the board will hear a revised draft proposal at the August meeting and follow that with a second round of feedback, including a public hearing. The board will then release a final proposal.

Schools could choose to opt in and start offering the new diplomas early (in addition to the current diplomas) beginning in the 2025-26 school year. The new diplomas will take effect for all students beginning with the Class of 2029 who are starting eighth grade this coming school year.

The proposed diplomas have drawn skepticism from educators and others who are concerned about courses that would no longer be required under the proposed diploma rules. They’re also worried about plans to eliminate the current Academic Honors diploma, which is linked to college-going.

Public comment at Wednesday’s state board of education meeting echoed many of those concerns including those about history and fine arts requirements as well as academic honors.

However, supporters stressed the proposal would give students flexibility in terms of how they earn high school degrees, and that it would give students “a recipe for success” in achieving their dreams, as Jenner put it.

Partner groups help develop enrollment, employment, enlistment seals

In the proposed diplomas, students would earn either the standard Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) diploma, or the workplace-focused GPS Diploma Plus. A trio of transcript seals would allow students to show they are ready for enrollment, employment, or enlistment to add to their diplomas.

The seals would focus on readiness, not eligibility, and each would have required courses, said Ron Sandlin, the state education department’s senior director of school performance and transformation, at Wednesday’s state board of education meeting. He added that students could earn multiple seals and apply seals to both diploma types.

On Wednesday, state board members heard from leaders of organizations — Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and Indiana National Guard — that are helping develop the seals.

All three stressed the importance of ensuring students are prepared for life after high school and have the greatest opportunities possible within each path that the seals represent. The next step for each is a draft of required courses and experiences.

How to give feedback on Indiana’s proposed diplomas

To offer online feedback, go here.

To give in-person feedback, there will be a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, in Conference Rooms Four and Five of the Indiana Government Center South.

