Innovation schoolsIndianapolis Public Schools

Believe Circle City High School joins IPS Innovation Network

By 
Haley Miller
 | August 30, 2024, 4:35pm UTC
A boy jumps, still in the air, throwing a basketball toward the net. A line of students wait behind him in a gymnasium.
Students play basketball after a day at the Indy Summer Learning Labs at Believe Circle City High School. The school has joined the IPS Innovation Network. (Helen Rummel / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

Believe Circle City High School joined the Indianapolis Public Schools Innovation Network this week after the school board voted 7-0 Thursday to approve an agreement with the charter school.

As part of the Innovation Network, Believe Circle City will largely have control over its daily operations but receive certain services from the district. (Not all Innovation Network schools are charters, but many are.) IPS will provide food service, access to athletics facilities as the season allows, and $500 per in-boundary Believe Circle City student. IPS will be able to count Believe Circle City students for overall district enrollment and academic performance.

Brian Dickey, IPS executive director of portfolio strategy, said at Tuesday’s agenda review session that this agreement is a chance to “do something with partnership that each could not do individually.”

Believe Circle City is a college and career preparatory school on the northside of Indianapolis that enrolls about 200 students. The school leaders submitted their letter of interest in joining the Innovation Network in 2019. The high school belongs to the Believe Schools network, which also has a campus in St. Louis, according to its website.

The school is tuition free and “works with historically under-estimated youth in the Indianapolis community,” so that students can become independent and successful adults, the website says.

Believe Circle City performed 5 percentage points higher on the SAT math test than the IPS portfolio average in 2023-24, with 17% of students meeting the math benchmark for proficiency compared to 12% respectively. But its students did only marginally better in evidence-based reading and writing on average, according to data presented by Dickey on Tuesday.

The agreement will be up for renewal after five years. In that time, IPS and Believe Circle City will discuss best practices to support students and collaborate when possible, Dickey said.

Contact Chalkbeat Indiana at in.tips@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
CEA President Kevin Vick talks school funding, improving the workplace for teachers

New Colorado Education Association President Kevin Vick shares how he will approach the job as he replaces Amie Baca-Oehlert.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | August 30
Michigan Department of Education asks again for dismissal of federal civil rights case

U.S. officials say the MDE misled districts about what they were entitled to provide for students with disabilities during COVID closures.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | August 30
With more hot days, Detroit students' learning and health suffers

Days above 90 degrees on the heat index are expected to quadruple over the next two decades, meaning more closures for Detroit public schools

By 
Jena Brooker, BridgeDetroit
and
Katie Worth, Climate Central
 | August 30
There’s now a timeline for deciding which Denver schools will close, and it’s not very long

The superintendent is expected to make school closure recommendations on Nov. 7 and the school board is set to vote on them Nov. 21.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | August 30
Federal review of Memphis school district cites dozens of cases of alleged sexual harassment and assault

Memphis-Shelby County Schools violated Title IX by not adequately responding to complaints of sexual harassment and assault of students over a three-year period, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights announced.

By 
Eric Gorski
and
Marta W. Aldrich
 | August 30
Streamlined application process for IPS Innovation Network opens to potential school partners

The updated application process grew out of a board resolution affirming its desire to collaborate with schools of all kinds, including charters.

By 
Haley Miller
 | August 30