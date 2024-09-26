An Indianapolis Public Schools bus is parked outside on Nov. 17, 2023. Eight candidates will compete for four spots on the IPS school board in the upcoming election.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2024 IPS school board elections. Join us to hear from candidates for IPS school board at a forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Indianapolis Public Library, Central Branch. RSVP and submit questions here.

Eight candidates are running for four seats on the Indianapolis Public School Board in the November general election.

Only one incumbent, at-large member Kenneth Allen, is seeking reelection. No matter which candidates win, the election will remake the seven-member board charged with overseeing major changes and solving ongoing challenges.

The district is in the early stages of reshaping curriculum offerings and school options for all elementary and middle school students through its Rebuilding Stronger plan. At the same, hundreds of millions in federal COVID relief is going away, and school choice advocates continue to pressure the district for increased collaboration to address the ongoing achievement gap facing students of color.

Allen seeks a second term for his at-large seat in the most congested race of the board election. He faces two challengers: Carrie Harris and Deandra “Dee” Thompson.

Election 2024: See the districts for IPS school board

The race for District 1, which includes the east side and near southeast, is between Alan Schoff and Ashley Thomas. The winner will take over for one-term board member Will Pritchard.

Former board member Gayle Cosby is in the District 2 race against Hasaan Rashid. The district includes the Massachusetts Avenue passageway northeast of downtown. Incumbent Venita Moore, elected in 2016, is not seeking reelection.

One race is uncontested — Allissa Impink for District 4, which includes the areas south and west of downtown. Impink will replace the board’s longest serving member Diane Arnold, who was first elected 20 years ago.

Voter registration is open until Monday, Oct. 7. To register to vote or to check your status, go here.

Early voting begins on Oct. 8 at the Indianapolis City-County Building at 200 E. Market St. Additional early voting sites can be found online.

On Election Day on Nov. 5, Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers, which can be found online.

Eric Weddle is the WFYI education editor Email him at eweddle@wfyi.org.

WFYI education reporter Sydney Dauphinais covers Marion County schools. Contact her at sdauphinais@wfyi.org.

Chalkbeat Indiana Bureau Chief MJ Slaby contributed to this article. Email her at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.