This election, 40 candidates were on voters' ballots for seats on ten different school boards across Marion County.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

Incumbent school board candidates in Marion County are largely poised to return to their roles, per unofficial results on Tuesday.

This election, there were 40 school board candidates on ballots throughout the county for 33 seats on 10 district boards. Overall, roughly half the school board candidates in Marion County are incumbents, and a majority face at least one opponent.

Only two incumbent candidates, Kenneth Allen, current Indianapolis Public Schools board member, and Matthew Hopp, current school board member for Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, were poised to lose their seats, per unofficial results.

Elsewhere in Marion County, the difference between joining the school board for Metropolitan School District of Warren Township or not was roughly 200 votes. And in Perry Township, only two candidates were on the ballot for four open seats, but there were roughly 500 write-in votes that could impact who joins the board.

In Lawrence Township, where board disagreements about administrator pay and academic achievement spilled into the election, incumbent Crystal Puckett had the lead with 65% of the vote in the school district’s only contested race.

The role of the school board is not day-to-day operations but rather district oversight, creating and enforcing policy such as the student handbook, making sure bills are paid, approving the budget, and hiring a superintendent. School board elections are non-partisan.

The number of board members in total and up for election, as well as whether members are at-large or represent a specific district, varies by school district.

Winning candidates will start four-year terms in January.

Below is a list of board seats up for election by district, with unopposed candidates in bold. Incumbent candidates have (I) after their name.

With 100% of vote centers reporting as of 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, here are the unofficial results: (Results are not final until provisional and military ballots are counted by Nov. 15.)

Beech Grove

At-large (Top four candidates win.)

April McManus (I) 21.33%

Beth Prindle (I) 20.59%

April Rinks 20.96%

Dennis Wilson II 15.86%

Tara Wolf (I) 21.25%

Decatur Township

At-large (Top two candidates win.)

Larry Taylor (I) 53.68%

Estella Vandeventer (I) 46.32%

Franklin Township

Northwest district

Elizabeth Yoder (I) 100%

Southwest district

Ryan Donovan 100%

Lawrence Township

District 1

Shaila Mulholland 100%

District 3

Amy Norman (I) 100%

At-large (One candidate wins.)

Crystal Puckett (I) 65.04%

Eric Young 34.96%

Perry Township

At-large (Top four candidates win.)

Emily Hartman (I) 57.08%

James Hernandez (I) 41.04%

Write-in 1.87%

*Two more seats are open on the Perry Township School Board. Astin Vick is running a write-in campaign. The current board must meet by the end of 2024 to decide if current members Ken Mertz or Steve Johnson would be eligible to fill any remaining vacancies, or appoint a new member. The district said Friday that Mertz and Johnson have not yet said if they want to stay on the board.

Pike Township

At-large (Top four candidates win.)

Angela Barnes (I) 24.16%

Stephen Hoofer 17.84%

Matthew Hopp (I) 15.38%

Nichole Kelley (I) 19.8%

Toni Wilson 22.81%

Warren Township

At-large (Top four candidates win.)

Howard Dorsey Jr. (I) 18.59%

Julie French (I) 19.64%

Candee Hopkins 18.13%

LaShauna Triplett (I) 20.49%

Gloria Williams (I) 23.15%

Washington Township

District 1

Deirdre George Davis (I) 100%

District 3

Steven Thompson 100%

At-Large (One candidate wins)

Tracey Krueger (I) 100%

Wayne Township

At-large (Top three candidates win.)

Karen Burke 28.95%

Susan Graves (I) 30.33%

Walter Miller 17.32%

Cheri O’Day Marcotte 23.4%

Speedway Schools is not included because the school board is appointed by the town board, not elected.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.