Thousands of Indiana teachers converged on the Statehouse at the Red for Ed rally on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Some Indiana districts announced Monday as an e-learning day ahead of the Indiana State Teachers Association's day of action.

At least two Indiana school districts have announced an online learning day on Monday, a day of action for the state teachers union that will feature heavy pushback against a proposed property tax reform bill slashing funding for public schools.

The announcements from the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township and the Monroe County Community School Corporation on Friday come in the waning days of a legislative session that could carry a huge financial hit for school districts. The Senate Bill 1 property tax relief bill would decrease a significant revenue source for school districts, which would also have to share property tax revenues with charter schools.

The combined effects of both changes would cost school districts roughly $744 million over the next three years.

“While MCCSC acknowledges the disruption this may cause for families, the urgency to advocate for public school funding has never been greater,” the Monroe County school corporation, which is estimated to lose roughly $17 million by 2028 under the latest version of the bill, said in a statement. “Tens of millions of dollars are at stake with proposed legislation, including Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 518. If passed, this legislation could have devastating consequences for public education across Indiana.”

The district said that administrators, teachers, and staff would attend the day of action.

In Pike Township, the district said there were 184 planned teacher absences on Monday, but did not indicate whether those were due to the union’s day of action. (The district had just over 700 teachers in 2023-24).

The district said in a statement that after-school tutoring would be canceled, but that the e-learning day would not impact other after-school activities.

