Marion County students begin to head back to school this week. Here are some changes coming to Indiana schools for the 2025-26 school year.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

The beginning of the academic year for Indiana schools is fast approaching, with Warren Township schools starting this week and the rest of the Marion County districts close behind.

Several education laws passed in the latest state legislative session will go into effect for the first time this school year, including laws mandating teaching fetal development in sex education, the removal of DEI language and instruction, and looser transfer rules.

Here are some changes coming to Indiana schools for the 2025-26 school year.

No more DEI

Indiana joined a long list of states implementing anti-DEI laws with the passage of SB 289. Critics say DEI, which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion, constitutes unlawful discrimination. Indiana lawmakers have been trying to pass a law like this one since 2022. And while the exact terminology used has shifted — from CRT to the current focus on “personal characteristics” — the goal of limiting conversations surrounding race has not.

Under the new law, teachers no longer have to complete programming that forces them to “affirm that a person with a certain personal characteristic: (1) is inherently superior or inferior to a person with a different personal characteristic; (2) should be blamed for actions committed in the past; or (3) has a moral character that is determined by a personal characteristic of the person.” Teachers also cannot “compel” students to believe these ideas.

Opponents of the law say DEI initiatives benefit all people and that the basic principles of DEI are just a part of good teaching.

The law, as well as an executive order from Gov. Mike Braun, triggered reviews of state academic standards, instructional materials, grant applications, and programs. The result was the elimination of words such as “diverse” and “equitable” from Indiana Department of Education resources and applications, as well as cuts to several programs. The state ended the Padres Estrellas program, which provided Spanish-speaking workers to help Latino families enroll in the 21st Century Scholars college scholarship program, and certain academic standards are under review to ensure language is compliant with the law.

Sex ed must include information on fetal development

In the coming year, schools will need to publicize more information about their human sexuality classes.

Sex education is optional in Indiana schools; however, schools that choose to teach it will be required to post all materials online and can only use sex education curriculum approved by their school boards. In a consent form sent to parents, schools must inform parents as to whether a male or female teacher will be teaching the class and if boys and girls are taught together.

Finally, schools that offer sex education must include age-appropriate information about consent and fetal development. The law says schools should show “a high-definition ultrasound video at least three minutes in duration, showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development.”

Transfer laws loosen

New this year are several laws loosening transfer requirements. Students wishing to transfer no longer have to make a written request specifying how their needs will be better met in their new school district. Students are also now allowed to transfer to a school primarily for athletics.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association’s internal rules, however, institute a one-time transfer limit in order for students to retain full transfer eligibility. The author of the law, state Rep. Cory Criswell, said the new guidelines will offer families greater flexibility in choosing the school that is right for their child.

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Faster reporting of bullying

A new law is aimed at keeping parents informed on the progress of bullying investigations. Schools are now required to make a “reasonable attempt” to notify the parents of both the targeted student and the alleged perpetrator in a bullying incident “before the end of the next school day after the school becomes aware of the possible incident.”

The school must also report the conclusion of a bullying investigation to parents by the end of the day following the investigation’s conclusion. Previous rules required parents be notified of an incident within five business days and did not address how families would be notified following an investigation.

ILEARN pilot expands to all schools

The move to checkpoint ILEARN continues after a pilot program last school year. Rather than taking the test once at the end of the year, students will take ILEARN three separate times, with a shortened assessment in the spring. The Indiana Department of Education hopes this will allow families and teachers to ensure a student is on track throughout the year, rather than waiting all year for data.

Third grade retention due to IREAD begins

This is the first year third graders will be held back due to low scores on state testing. Students must pass IREAD-3 to move on to fourth grade — with several exceptions. Students with an IEP and some English learners, as well as kids who pass the math portion of state testing, may be allowed to move on.

In the past, most kids who did not pass IREAD were promoted to the next grade in a practice known as social promotion. According to the Department of Education, over 13,000 Indiana students who failed IREAD in 2023 moved on to the next grade. Lawmakers say this policy is designed to put an end to that, ensuring that every Indiana child is prepared before they enter fourth grade.

Samantha Camire is a summer reporting intern covering education in the Indianapolis area. Contact Samantha at scamire@chalkbeat.org.