The inaugural meeting of the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance on June 25, 2025, at the City-County Building.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

The Indianapolis Local Education Alliance will host at least four more public meetings in addition to the three that were previously announced, including Wednesday’s meeting at Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School.

The nine-member group established by the state legislature must recommend how to improve efficiencies across both Indianapolis Public Schools and the many charters in its borders. The group will suggest plans for facility and transportation usage across school types, and could suggest new governance models for the city’s fractured education landscape. It could also recommend school closures.

The group is exempt from the state’s Open Door Law that requires government entities to hold meetings in public. However, the group must publicly vote on the final plan it submits to lawmakers. Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office initially announced three public meetings earlier this year.

The mayor’s Office of Education Innovation confirmed four other tentative meetings on the group’s website will be public, but it’s unclear when the group may hold closed-door discussions and how often.

The remaining meetings on the schedule that the group has confirmed will be public are set for 6 p.m. for the following tentative dates, with locations shared closer to the date:

Sep. 24, 2025.

Oct. 22, 2025.

Nov. 19, 2025.

Dec. 17, 2025.

The group’s Wednesday meeting at Emma Donnan will also take place at 6 p.m. The group has met two times so far. At its last meeting in July, it faced calls from the public for a moratorium on charter schools and heard from charter school leaders who want to buy IPS school buildings that they already occupy.

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Those who would like to give in-person or online public comment and sign up to do so using this form. Comments may be submitted starting at noon two business days before each meeting and must be submitted by noon on the day of each meeting. Speakers are limited to three minutes per person.

The Indianapolis Local Education Alliance must submit its recommendations to the state legislature by the end of the year.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.