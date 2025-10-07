Shenia Suggs (second from right) was named Wayne Township Schools' next superintendent on Monday.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

This story was originally published by Mirror Indy.

Shenia Suggs will be the next superintendent of Wayne Township schools.

The Wayne Township school board voted unanimously Monday on a contract making Suggs the westside district’s next top administrator.

Suggs currently serves as assistant superintendent of human resources. She will be the sixth superintendent in Wayne Township’s history. The assistant superintendent will succeed longtime Superintendent Jeff Butts, who’s led Wayne Township schools for 15 years.

Related Outgoing Wayne Township superintendent reflects on 15 years of leadership

In June, Butts announced his plans to retire from the district and take on a new role as executive director of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. Suggs is expected to start in her new role in January.

“I’m feeling a little overwhelmed right now,” Suggs said as board members introduced her as the next superintendent. “But mostly grateful.”

As the district’s top administrator for human resources, Suggs oversees more than 2,300 employees in one of the state’s largest school districts. Ben Davis High School is the second largest brick-and-mortar school in Indiana, behind only Carmel High School. The district overall enrolls more than 16,000 students.

And, Suggs is someone who knows the large district “from every single angle,” Board President Brandon Bowman said.

Faculty, staff, and friends congratulate Shenia Suggs (center) after she was named the next Wayne Township Schools superintendent on Monday. (Brett Phelps/Mirror Indy/CatchLight Local/Report for America)

She first joined the district in 1992 as an English teacher at Ben Davis. She’s since had roles as a school administrator at South Wayne Junior High School and as a district-level leader in student services and human relations.

Her selection comes following a nearly three-month search.

“She’s certainly got a heart for public education,” Bowman said. “The board exhausted every effort to find the best candidate, and we couldn’t be happier that she was right here in our own house.”

The Wayne Township board approved an initial superintendent’s contract of 2.5 years, with extensions allowed for up to five years.

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Suggs will make $221,780 in the new contract. That’s more than her predecessor’s initial base salary of $185,000 — offered to Butts when he first stepped into the role in 2011 — but in line with what other Marion County superintendents make today.

Washington Township’s new superintendent, for example, was offered a $220,000 base salary last October for the position he began this summer.

The Wayne Township compensation package also includes an $11,250 annual auto allowance stipend and a $4,000 technology stipend. Suggs will be eligible for an annual salary increase beginning July 1. The increase would depend on the results of the superintendent’s evaluation and increases offered to other Wayne Township administrators.

Current Wayne Superintendent Jeff Butts congratulates his successor, Shenia Suggs, on Monday. (Brett Phelps/Mirror Indy/CatchLight Local/Report for America)

Suggs took time to thank her family — she and her husband have raised three Ben Davis graduates — as well as her longtime colleagues in the township. Many joined her on Oct. 6 to celebrate her hiring.

“I’ve grown up here,” she said to a full Wayne Township board meeting room. “I have become the educator and leader (I am) because of you.”

About our reporting This article was published as part of a partnership between Chalkbeat Indiana, WFYI, and Mirror Indy to increase coverage of township school districts in Marion County. See all of the township stories here.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct that Shenia Suggs is a parent to three Ben Davis High School graduates.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.