Sixth grade math teacher Brashon Porter with students at James Whitcomb Riley School 43 on Aug. 30, 2023. The new Indianapolis Public Schools teacher contract raises the minimum salary to $54,800 for 2025-26.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

The Indianapolis Public Schools board approved a new two-year teacher contract through 2027 that provides a minimum raise of $1,510 for this school year and $1,010 in the next.

The vote on Thursday covers employees represented by the Indianapolis Education Association, which includes teachers, nurses, psychologists, media specialists, and speech and language pathologists.

Educators are only eligible for raises if they receive an evaluation of “highly effective” or “effective,” the two highest ratings. Raises are based on years of experience, academic specialty, and evaluation rating.

The raises come as IPS faces an uncertain future and an impending fiscal cliff. A voter-approved tax increase that residents passed in a 2018 operating referendum will expire next year. The district will also begin sharing more property tax revenues with charter schools in the coming years due to a law passed earlier this year.

The district previously said in a statement that the contract will help support IPS students as it plans to campaign for another operating referendum that would support its cash balance at the end of 2026-27 and beyond. The district could float another operating referendum to voters in 2026.

Tina Ahlgren of the Indianapolis Education Association said she was proud of the agreement that the union was able to build by working collaboratively with the district. Although increases were smaller than in previous years, she said that is to be expected, based on the fiscal reality for the state’s public schools.

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

“Most districts across the state are feeling their own financial stress and have responded by offering minimal increases or in some cases no increase at all,” she said. “IPS has made a concerted effort to strategically plan for continued paid salary increases, and we see that in this contract.”

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson also stressed the positive relationship between the district and the IEA.

“We very much appreciate the thought partnership, strategic partnership, and leadership of our partners in the IEA,” she said.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.