Mental Health in SchoolsTeaching & Classroom

Newark educators and families: Tell us what you think of your school’s cell phone policy

By 
Darius McClain
 | September 20, 2024, 10:00pm UTC
Three people in casual clothing are holding smart phones.
Newark is one of many cities adjusting to new cell phone policy this school year. (RyanJLane / Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Newark’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

As cell phone use in school comes under renewed scrutiny around the country, Newark Public Schools is now joining other districts that are revisiting and strengthening policies regarding electronic devices in the classroom.

The district’s general cell phone policy, adopted in 2008, remains the same, but some schools are taking a harder stance this year.

At George Washington Carver/Bruce Street School, a K-8 school that also serves as a school for the deaf, school leaders have introduced a new policy banning cell phones on school property. The school also requires parents to sign a written agreement if they want their child to have a phone in school.

Under the district policy, which was reiterated in the new high school handbook released before the school year began, electronic devices and cell phones may be brought to school and used under certain conditions:

  • “Students may use devices in the classroom following district cell phone policy for use.”
  • “Students may not use cell phones to make calls or take photos or videos from within the school building unless they receive permission from a school administrator.”

The N.J. Department of Education also released a memo in August to districts with guidance on how to handle the issue, discussing the negative effects of cell phone usage in the classroom: “Excessive cell phone use is linked to increased levels of anxiety and depression among students.”

The state is also putting together a “Commission on the Effects of Social Media Usage on Adolescents” that will provide “research-based recommendations on proposed social media usage standards and effective strategies to mitigate its adverse effects on student health and academic performance” and has created a webpage to help administrators and educators iron out their policies.

These new rules have also created new dynamics between parents, teachers, and students. Chalkbeat Newark wants to know how these changes have affected how you teach or learn.

Darius McClain is a Rutgers University-Newark reporting intern for Chalkbeat Newark covering public education in the city. Get in touch with Darius at dmcclain@chalkbeat.org or reach the bureau newsroom at newark.tips@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson asks CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to resign. Martinez says no, sources say.

The Chicago Board of Education can ultimately decide to keep Martinez or fire him.

By 
Reema Amin
,
Mila Koumpilova
and
Becky Vevea
 | Today, 8:31pm UTC
Newark students and educators: How are new cell phone policies affecting you?

With phone policies under the microscope this school year, how are teachers, students, and administrators adjusting?

By 
Darius McClain
 | Today, 10:00pm UTC
An arts school got $632,000 to save its theater program, but then picked a new partner to run it

After a funding drama threatened its theater program last year, Manhattan’s Professional Performing Arts School got $632,000 to save it this year — except the school chose a new partner.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | Today, 9:50pm UTC
Colorado attorney general announces $50,000 grants to help schools cut student cell phone use

The grants will be funded with money from the state’s $31.7 million lawsuit settlement with Juul.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | Today, 8:30pm UTC
Philadelphia principals tell Board of Education why their schools should not be closed

With closures on the table, Philly principals defend their schools before Board of Education.

By 
Dale Mezzacappa
 | Today, 3:52pm UTC
Explaining CPS: What to know about students’ academic performance in Chicago Public Schools

Chicago’s Board of Education oversees policies that can impact how well students do in school. Academic performance has improved at CPS over the past three decades, but there is vast room for improvement.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 10:00am UTC