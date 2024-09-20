Newark educators and families: Tell us what you think of your school’s cell phone policy

Newark is one of many cities adjusting to new cell phone policy this school year.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Newark’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

As cell phone use in school comes under renewed scrutiny around the country, Newark Public Schools is now joining other districts that are revisiting and strengthening policies regarding electronic devices in the classroom.

The district’s general cell phone policy, adopted in 2008, remains the same, but some schools are taking a harder stance this year.

At George Washington Carver/Bruce Street School, a K-8 school that also serves as a school for the deaf, school leaders have introduced a new policy banning cell phones on school property. The school also requires parents to sign a written agreement if they want their child to have a phone in school.

Under the district policy, which was reiterated in the new high school handbook released before the school year began, electronic devices and cell phones may be brought to school and used under certain conditions:

“Students may use devices in the classroom following district cell phone policy for use.”

“Students may not use cell phones to make calls or take photos or videos from within the school building unless they receive permission from a school administrator.”

The N.J. Department of Education also released a memo in August to districts with guidance on how to handle the issue, discussing the negative effects of cell phone usage in the classroom: “Excessive cell phone use is linked to increased levels of anxiety and depression among students.”

The state is also putting together a “Commission on the Effects of Social Media Usage on Adolescents” that will provide “research-based recommendations on proposed social media usage standards and effective strategies to mitigate its adverse effects on student health and academic performance” and has created a webpage to help administrators and educators iron out their policies.

These new rules have also created new dynamics between parents, teachers, and students. Chalkbeat Newark wants to know how these changes have affected how you teach or learn.

Loading…

Darius McClain is a Rutgers University-Newark reporting intern for Chalkbeat Newark covering public education in the city. Get in touch with Darius at dmcclain@chalkbeat.org or reach the bureau newsroom at newark.tips@chalkbeat.org.