Applications for New York City's free youth summer program open on Tuesday. Here, over a hundred parents lined up outside of P.S. 2 in Lower Manhattan for the first day of Summer Rising in 2021.

New York City families: Applications open on Tuesday for the city’s free youth summer program for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Summer Rising program, which blends academic instruction with enrichment activities, has been popular among families since it first emerged in 2021 as a means of re-engaging kids during the COVID pandemic.

The city program will once again offer free summer programming to about 115,000 children — with any New York City child enrolled in grades K-8 eligible to apply, including those who attend charter and private schools.

Though Summer Rising has continued to see high demand, the program has faced some scrutiny in recent months, after a Chalkbeat report showed attendance during the academic portion of the day averaged roughly 60% in 2022 and 2023 — a marked drop from the nearly 90% attendance seen during the school year. (For most students, attendance in the free summer program is optional.)

Once propped up by federal COVID relief money, the program, which cost roughly $230 million last year, relies on city dollars to sustain operations.

Still, for some families the program has meant free child care over the summer months, as well as an opportunity to help bridge the gap between academic years, particularly amid concerns that students can regress academically while out of school for the summer. Families have largely reported positive experiences on city surveys, according to Education Department officials.

Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for the Education Department, said the program would evolve this year based on feedback from school communities.

“We are so excited to welcome back our students for another fun summer of academics and enrichment,” she said in a statement. “This year, we’re enhancing the program by weaving in more enrichment activities during the academic day.”

Here’s how families can apply for Summer Rising this year:

How can I apply for Summer Rising this year?

Families can apply through their MySchools account.

Applications open Tuesday and will remain open until March 28, with results and waitlists available in MySchools on April 24, according to the city’s Education Department. Admissions are not determined on a first-come, first-served basis, and families can apply any time before the 11:59 p.m. March 28 deadline.

Families can search for Summer Rising sites through MySchools.

Will all students receive a seat?

In past years, demand for Summer Rising has outpaced the available seats. Last summer, about 160,000 students applied for about 115,000 spots, meaning tens of thousands ended up on waitlists.

Due to the limited number of seats, Education Department officials said families should only apply if their child is planning to attend most of the summer programming.

And in a change from prior years, families will not be automatically enrolled in the program. Instead, families must accept their offer by May 8 — a move officials said will help ensure enrolled students plan to actively attend and allow the city to move more applicants off waitlists.

Some applicants will receive priority for seats, including certain children with disabilities, students living in temporary housing or foster care, students who are behind academically, and those applying for seats at sites housed within their school.

When does Summer Rising start? How long does it run?

Summer Rising begins on July 2, running Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Aug. 8 for middle school students and Aug. 15 for elementary school children.

Meanwhile, some students with disabilities who are entitled to year-round instruction attend programs that operate during different dates and hours. Students with 12-month individualized education programs, or IEPs, enrolled in schools in Districts 1-32 will typically attend summer classes Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. between July 2 and Aug. 12. Students in District 75 schools for children with more significant disabilities will generally attend programs from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between July 3 and Aug. 13.

Those enrolled in programs for students with autism will attend from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday between July 2 and Aug. 7.

Students with 12-month IEPs also have the option to participate in extended enrichment hours that run until 6 p.m. and for additional days, with programming led by the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development, though doing so could complicate travel home for those who rely on yellow school buses. Families interested in the extended enrichment hours can apply through the application portal.

Summer Rising programs will be closed on July 4 for Independence Day.

Will the city provide bus services to and from Summer Rising sites?

Students who are already eligible to receive yellow school bus service during the school year should generally receive bus transportation for Summer Rising, but bus services will not run past 3 p.m. Those who remain in the program until 6 p.m. for the extended enrichment portion will be able request a MetroCard or pre-paid rideshare service.

The latter option would require a caregiver to accompany their child in the rideshare — a requirement that advocates have argued makes it an inaccessible option for many working families.

Julian Shen-Berro is a reporter covering New York City. Contact him at jshen-berro@chalkbeat.org.