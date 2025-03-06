United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew wants mayoral candidates to teach for a day before the union makes an endorsement.

New York City’s teachers union has a new requirement for any mayoral candidates seeking their endorsement: spend a day teaching in a public school classroom.

The announcement came Thursday as a crowded field of candidates vies for political support ahead of the June 24 primary and Nov. 4 general election.

Mayor Eric Adams faces a difficult road to reelection amid a federal corruption indictment and a controversial bid by the Trump administration to drop the case against him. He will confront a slate of notable Democratic challengers, including former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who currently leads the pack, according to polling data.

And on Thursday, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who has called for the mayor to resign, entered the fray, announcing her own campaign for mayor.

To earn support from the United Federation of Teachers, which represents nearly 200,000 members, President Michael Mulgrew said candidates will need to spend at least seven periods in a public school classroom.

They’ll need to assist the teacher and paraprofessional with lessons, classroom management, and anything else students require.

“Mayoral candidates have traditionally promised to listen to educators and to base their education policies on the recommendations of the people doing the work. Then they get in City Hall and all that goes out the window,” Mulgrew said in a statement. “We have offered classroom time to candidates and elected officials, but they don’t take us up on it. So today we are on the record - if you want our endorsement you have to understand the work we do.”

The UFT will work with the city’s Education Department to identify classrooms for interested candidates and accompany them during their visit, union officials said.

Some observers were skeptical about the idea.

David Bloomfield, a professor of education, law, and public policy at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center, supported mayoral candidates visiting classrooms, but questioned whether they should spend time teaching.

“What is a candidate to learn in 1 day that can be generalized to almost a million kids in 1,700 schools across 5 boroughs?” he said in an email. “Mayoral candidates need to think in system terms, appointing a Chancellor and [Panel for Educational Policy, a city board that votes on major policy proposals and contracts,] majority who can lead with expertise and judgment. Petty command performances are a ridiculous hurdle for the UFT to impose.”

Chalkbeat asked the 12 mayoral candidates — 10 of whom are running in the Democratic primary — whether they planned to participate. Several played up their own connection to public schools. Here’s what they said:

(Mayoral candidates are listed in alphabetical order.)

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams

Speaker Adams will participate, according to a spokesperson for her campaign.

Mayor Eric Adams

As of Thursday evening, Mayor Adams’ campaign had not responded to a request for comment.

Former state Assembly Member Michael Blake

Michael Ceraso, a spokesperson for Blake’s campaign, said the former state assembly member was “100% willing” to teach for a day.

“He has been a teacher in the past,” Ceraso said. “He’s gone back to Harvard, NYU, and Monroe College, where he’s gone back to teach, specifically on civics. This is not an issue for him, and something he’s willing to do regardless of the criteria.”

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo

As of Thursday evening, Cuomo’s campaign had not responded to a request for comment.

City Comptroller Brad Lander

“As the son of a public school guidance counselor, a K-12 public school graduate myself, and the father of two NYC public school graduates, I couldn’t be more excited to spend a day in the classroom with today’s students and teachers — both central to our families’ and our city’s future,” Lander said in a statement.

State Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani

“I look forward to spending a day in a classroom and think it’s only fair that if we ask UFT for their endorsement, we make an effort to understand the work New York City public school teachers do to nurture and educate the city’s next generation,” Mamdani said in a statement.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie

“As the son of a special education teacher (and UFT member) who taught in the Bronx for many years—Zellnor would love to!” said Olivia Lapeyrolerie, a spokesperson for Myrie’s campaign, in an email. “He was also the only boy on his school step team, so Z might also teach the kids a few moves.”

State Sen. Jessica Ramos

“I’m no stranger to a public school classroom, and I look forward to the opportunity to walk a day in the life of a teacher’s shoes,” Ramos said in a statement.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa

Curtis Sliwa will participate, according to a spokesperson for his campaign.

“I commend the United Federation of Teachers for giving mayoral candidates the opportunity to step into the classroom and see firsthand the challenges facing our schools,” Sliwa said in a statement. “It is essential for any leader to speak directly with teachers, students, and staff to understand what is truly lacking.”

Former City Comptroller Scott Stringer

Sam Raskin, a spokesperson for Stringer’s campaign, confirmed the former city comptroller — who the UFT endorsed in the last election — would participate.

“With two kids currently in public school, he has already spent a lot of time with his students and teachers in the classroom,” Raskin added in an email.

Investor Whitney Tilson

As of Thursday evening, Tilson’s campaign had not responded to a request for comment.

Independent candidate Jim Walden

As of Thursday evening, Walden’s campaign had not responded to a request for comment.

