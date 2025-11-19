Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.
Just 43 days before he leaves office, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that he will be adding 10,000 after-school seats at 75 schools and 11 community centers for fall 2026.
The $331 million investment is part of Adams’ pledge from April to add new 20,000 seats by 2028 in an effort to make after-school programs universal for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
To achieve that goal, Adams asked after-school providers, business leaders, and advocacy groups to design a sustainable and universal after-school system that ensures nonprofit organizations can run efficiently, and he tasked them to determine which areas need seats based on economics and service gaps, said Amaris Cockfield, a spokesperson for the Adams administration.
Among the commission’s experts: former New York City schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, who is a finalist to lead Chicago public schools and has been floated as a possible chancellor candidate for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. (He has also said he’s considering the current chancellor, Melissa Aviles-Ramos.)
After-school programs allow more parents to work, and research shows such programs support children’s emotional, social, and physical development. But families are burdened with surging child care costs or lack of accessible after-school programs. A 2023 report from the nonprofit Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York shows that 80% of NYC families can’t afford after-school services.
Before Adams’ push for universal after-school, he had made cuts to the sector too. That, along with a state funding overhaul, hurt several New York City organizations providing free after-school programs.
Queens schools are expected to receive two dozen new after-school programs, while Brooklyn and the Bronx will have 17 each, Manhattan will get 10, and Staten Island will have seven, Cockfield said.
The city introduced roughly 5,000 seats in 40 after-school sites in September, which was the largest expansion of city-funded after-school sites in over a decade, according to officials.
Another 5,000 seats will be added in the 2027-28 academic year, bringing the total to 184,000. By 2027, total investment for after-school programming will be $775 million annually, officials said.
“This is the first big step toward our vision of ‘After-School for All’ that will help us create a city where every child has a safe, enriching place to grow beyond the classroom,” Adams said in a statement about Tuesday’s announcement.
Here are the list of schools scheduled to have new after-school seats:
Bronx
KIPP Freedom Charter School
1825 Prospect Ave.
Neighborhood: Tremont
Leaders of Excellence, Advocacy and Discovery
639 St Anns Ave.
Neighborhood: Melrose
P.S. 032 Belmont
690 E. 183rd St.
Neighborhood: Belmont
P.S. 046 Edgar Allan Poe
2760 Briggs Ave.
Neighborhood: Bedford Park
P.S. 056 Norwood Heights
341 E. 207 St.
Neighborhood: Norwood
P.S. 057 Crescent
2111 Crotona Ave.
Neighborhood: Tremont
P.S. 065 Mother Hale Academy
677 E. 141st St.
Neighborhood: Mott Haven-Port Morris
P.S. 069 Journey Prep School
560 Thieriot Ave.
Neighborhood: Soundview-Clason Point
P.S. 078 Anne Hutchinson
1400 Needham Ave.
Neighborhood: Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester
P.S. 091 Bronx
2200 Aqueduct Ave.
Neighborhood: University Heights (South)-Morris Heights
P.S. 161 Juan Ponce De Leon School
628 Tinton Ave.
Neighborhood: Melrose
P.S. 170
1598 Townsend Ave.
Neighborhood: Mount Eden-Claremont (West)
P.S. 182
601 Stickball Blvd.
Neighborhood: Soundview-Clason Point
P.S. 583
1028 White Plains Road
Neighborhood: Castle Hill-Unionport
P.S. 9 Ryer Avenue Elementary School
230 E. 183rd St.
Neighborhood: Fordham Heights
P.S. X088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School
1340 Sheridan Ave.
Neighborhood: Mount Eden-Claremont (West)
Rosalyn Yalow Charter School
650 Grand Concourse
Neighborhood: Concourse-Concourse Village
Brooklyn
Achievement First Apollo Charter School
350 Linwood St.
Neighborhood: Cypress Hills
Achievement First Bushwick Charter School
1300 Greene Ave.
Neighborhood: Bushwick (West)
Brownsville Ascend Charter School
1501 Pitkin Ave.
Neighborhood: Brownsville
Central Brooklyn Ascend Charter School
465 E. 29th St.
Neighborhood: East Flatbush-Erasmus
P.S. /I.S. 384 Frances E. Carter
242 Cooper St.
Neighborhood: Bushwick (East)
P.S. 052 Sheepshead Bay
2675 E. 29th St.
Neighborhood: Sheepshead Bay-Manhattan Beach-Gerritsen Beach
P.S. 095 The Gravesend
345 Van Sicklen St.
Neighborhood: Gravesend (East)-Homecrest
P.S. 099 Isaac Asimov
1120 E. 10th St.
Neighborhood: Mapleton-Midwood (West)
P.S. 112 Lefferts Park
7115 15th Ave.
Neighborhood: Bensonhurst
P.S. 151 Lyndon B. Johnson
763 Knickerbocker Ave.
Neighborhood: Bushwick (East)
P.S. 172 Beacon School of Excellence
825 4th Ave.
Neighborhood: Sunset Park (West)
P.S. 212 Lady Deborah Moody
87 Bay 49th St.
Neighborhood: Gravesend (South)
P.S. 216 Arturo Toscanini
350 Ave. X
Neighborhood: Gravesend (South)
P.S. 226 Alfred De B. Mason
6006 23rd Ave.
Neighborhood: Mapleton-Midwood (West)
P.S. 889
21 Hinckley Place
Neighborhood: Kensington
Riverdale Avenue Community School
76 Riverdale Ave.
Neighborhood: Brownsville
The School For Future Leaders
942 62nd St.
Neighborhood: Dyker Heights
Manhattan
James Weldon Johnson
176 E. 115th St.
Neighborhood: East Harlem (North)
KIPP Infinity Charter School
625 W. 133rd St.
Neighborhood: Manhattanville-West Harlem
P.S. 004 Duke Ellington
500 W. 160 St.
Neighborhood: Washington Heights (South)
P.S. 092 Mary McLeod Bethune
222 W. 134th St.
Neighborhood: Harlem (North)
P.S. 146 Ann M. Short
421 E. 106th St.
Neighborhood: East Harlem (South)
P.S. 180 Hugo Newman
370 W. 120th St.
Neighborhood: Harlem (South)
P.S. 197 John B. Russwurm
2230 5th Ave.
Neighborhood: Harlem (North)
P.S./I.S. 173 Fort Washington School in the Heights
306 Fort Washington Ave.
Neighborhood: Washington Heights (South)
Professor Juan Bosch Public School
12-18 Ellwood St.Manhattan,Neighborhood: Washington Heights (North)
The Bilingual Bicultural School
219 East 109th St.
Neighborhood: East Harlem (North)
Queens
Learners and Leaders
378 Seneca Ave.
Neighborhood: Ridgewood
Lighthouse Elementary School
180 Beach 35th St.
Neighborhood: Far Rockaway-Bayswater
P.S. 029 Queens
125-10 23rd Ave.
Neighborhood: College Point
P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo
82-01 101th Ave.
Neighborhood: Ozone Park (North)
P.S. 069 Jackson Heights
77-02 37th Ave.
Neighborhood: Jackson Heights
P.S. 079 Francis Lewis
147-27 15th Drive
Neighborhood: Whitestone-Beechhurst
P.S. 100 Glen Morris
111-11 118th St.
Neighborhood: South Ozone Park
P.S. 107 Thomas A Dooley
167-02 45th Ave.
Neighborhood: East Flushing
P.S. 120 Queens
58-01 136th St.
Neighborhood: Queensboro Hill
P.S. 122 Mamie Fay
21-21 Ditmars Blvd.
Neighborhood: Astoria (North)-Ditmars-Steinway
P.S. 136 Roy Wilkins
201-15 115th Ave.
Neighborhood: St. Albans
P.S. 154 Queens
75-02 162nd St.
Neighborhood: Pomonok-Electchester-Hillcrest
P.S. 156 Laurelton
229-02 137th Ave.
Neighborhood: Laurelton
P.S. 160 Walter Francis Bishop
109-59 Inwood St.
Neighborhood: South Jamaica
P.S. 171 Peter G. Van Alst
14-14 29th Ave.
Neighborhood: Old Astoria-Hallets Point
P.S. 173 Fresh Meadows
174-10 67th Ave., Queens
Neighborhood: Fresh Meadows-Utopia
P.S. 182 Samantha Smith
153-27 88th Ave.
Neighborhood: Jamaica
P.S. 214 Cadwallader Colden
31-15 140th St.
Neighborhood: Flushing-Willets Point
P.S. 239
17-15 Weirfield St.
Neighborhood: Ridgewood
P.S./I.S. 208
74-30 Commonwealth Blvd.
Neighborhood: Bellerose
The Gordon Parks School
233-15 Merrick Blvd.
Neighborhood: Laurelton
The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence
88-08 164th St.
Neighborhood: Jamaica
The Randolph Holder School for Social Justice
1307 Central Ave.
Neighborhood: Far Rockaway-Bayswater
Wave Preparatory Elementary School
535 Briar Place
Neighborhood: Far Rockaway-Bayswater
Staten Island
John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School
1441 South Ave.
Neighborhood: New Springville-Willowbrook-Bulls Head-Travis
P.S. 038 George Cromwell
421 Lincoln Ave.
Neighborhood: New Dorp-Midland Beach
P.S. 11 Thomas Dongan School
85 Garretson Ave.
Neighborhood: Grasmere-Arrochar-South Beach-Dongan Hills
Port Richmond School for Visionary Learning
1625 Forest Ave.
Neighborhood: Port Richmond
Staten Island School of Civic Leadership
280 Regis Drive
Neighborhood: Mariner’s Harbor-Arlington-Graniteville
The Harbor View School
300 Richmond Terrace
Neighborhood: St. George-New Brighton
The Waverly Academy of Empowered Learners
45 Waverly Place
Neighborhood: Tompkinsville-Stapleton-Clifton-Fox Hills
Ananya Chetia is an intern at Chalkbeat NY. Contact Ananya at achetia@chalkbeat.org.