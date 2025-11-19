A sign up sheet for after-school programs. Mayor Eric Adams announced that 75 schools in NYC will get after-school programs next year.

Just 43 days before he leaves office, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that he will be adding 10,000 after-school seats at 75 schools and 11 community centers for fall 2026.

The $331 million investment is part of Adams’ pledge from April to add new 20,000 seats by 2028 in an effort to make after-school programs universal for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

To achieve that goal, Adams asked after-school providers, business leaders, and advocacy groups to design a sustainable and universal after-school system that ensures nonprofit organizations can run efficiently, and he tasked them to determine which areas need seats based on economics and service gaps, said Amaris Cockfield, a spokesperson for the Adams administration.

Among the commission’s experts: former New York City schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, who is a finalist to lead Chicago public schools and has been floated as a possible chancellor candidate for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. (He has also said he’s considering the current chancellor, Melissa Aviles-Ramos.)

After-school programs allow more parents to work, and research shows such programs support children’s emotional, social, and physical development. But families are burdened with surging child care costs or lack of accessible after-school programs. A 2023 report from the nonprofit Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York shows that 80% of NYC families can’t afford after-school services.

Before Adams’ push for universal after-school, he had made cuts to the sector too . That, along with a state funding overhaul, hurt several New York City organizations providing free after-school programs.

Queens schools are expected to receive two dozen new after-school programs, while Brooklyn and the Bronx will have 17 each, Manhattan will get 10, and Staten Island will have seven, Cockfield said.

The city introduced roughly 5,000 seats in 40 after-school sites in September, which was the largest expansion of city-funded after-school sites in over a decade, according to officials.

Another 5,000 seats will be added in the 2027-28 academic year, bringing the total to 184,000. By 2027, total investment for after-school programming will be $775 million annually, officials said.

“This is the first big step toward our vision of ‘After-School for All’ that will help us create a city where every child has a safe, enriching place to grow beyond the classroom,” Adams said in a statement about Tuesday’s announcement.

Here are the list of schools scheduled to have new after-school seats:

Bronx

KIPP Freedom Charter School

1825 Prospect Ave.

Neighborhood: Tremont

Leaders of Excellence, Advocacy and Discovery

639 St Anns Ave.

Neighborhood: Melrose

P.S. 032 Belmont

690 E. 183rd St.

Neighborhood: Belmont

P.S. 046 Edgar Allan Poe

2760 Briggs Ave.

Neighborhood: Bedford Park

P.S. 056 Norwood Heights

341 E. 207 St.

Neighborhood: Norwood

P.S. 057 Crescent

2111 Crotona Ave.

Neighborhood: Tremont

P.S. 065 Mother Hale Academy

677 E. 141st St.

Neighborhood: Mott Haven-Port Morris

P.S. 069 Journey Prep School

560 Thieriot Ave.

Neighborhood: Soundview-Clason Point

P.S. 078 Anne Hutchinson

1400 Needham Ave.

Neighborhood: Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester

P.S. 091 Bronx

2200 Aqueduct Ave.

Neighborhood: University Heights (South)-Morris Heights

P.S. 161 Juan Ponce De Leon School

628 Tinton Ave.

Neighborhood: Melrose

P.S. 170

1598 Townsend Ave.

Neighborhood: Mount Eden-Claremont (West)

P.S. 182

601 Stickball Blvd.

Neighborhood: Soundview-Clason Point

P.S. 583

1028 White Plains Road

Neighborhood: Castle Hill-Unionport

P.S. 9 Ryer Avenue Elementary School

230 E. 183rd St.

Neighborhood: Fordham Heights

P.S. X088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School

1340 Sheridan Ave.

Neighborhood: Mount Eden-Claremont (West)

Rosalyn Yalow Charter School

650 Grand Concourse

Neighborhood: Concourse-Concourse Village

Brooklyn

Achievement First Apollo Charter School

350 Linwood St.

Neighborhood: Cypress Hills

Achievement First Bushwick Charter School

1300 Greene Ave.

Neighborhood: Bushwick (West)

Brownsville Ascend Charter School

1501 Pitkin Ave.

Neighborhood: Brownsville

Central Brooklyn Ascend Charter School

465 E. 29th St.

Neighborhood: East Flatbush-Erasmus

P.S. /I.S. 384 Frances E. Carter

242 Cooper St.

Neighborhood: Bushwick (East)

P.S. 052 Sheepshead Bay

2675 E. 29th St.

Neighborhood: Sheepshead Bay-Manhattan Beach-Gerritsen Beach

P.S. 095 The Gravesend

345 Van Sicklen St.

Neighborhood: Gravesend (East)-Homecrest

P.S. 099 Isaac Asimov

1120 E. 10th St.

Neighborhood: Mapleton-Midwood (West)

P.S. 112 Lefferts Park

7115 15th Ave.

Neighborhood: Bensonhurst

P.S. 151 Lyndon B. Johnson

763 Knickerbocker Ave.

Neighborhood: Bushwick (East)

P.S. 172 Beacon School of Excellence

825 4th Ave.

Neighborhood: Sunset Park (West)

P.S. 212 Lady Deborah Moody

87 Bay 49th St.

Neighborhood: Gravesend (South)

P.S. 216 Arturo Toscanini

350 Ave. X

Neighborhood: Gravesend (South)

P.S. 226 Alfred De B. Mason

6006 23rd Ave.

Neighborhood: Mapleton-Midwood (West)

P.S. 889

21 Hinckley Place

Neighborhood: Kensington

Riverdale Avenue Community School

76 Riverdale Ave.

Neighborhood: Brownsville

The School For Future Leaders

942 62nd St.

Neighborhood: Dyker Heights

Manhattan

James Weldon Johnson

176 E. 115th St.

Neighborhood: East Harlem (North)

KIPP Infinity Charter School

625 W. 133rd St.

Neighborhood: Manhattanville-West Harlem

P.S. 004 Duke Ellington

500 W. 160 St.

Neighborhood: Washington Heights (South)

P.S. 092 Mary McLeod Bethune

222 W. 134th St.

Neighborhood: Harlem (North)

P.S. 146 Ann M. Short

421 E. 106th St.

Neighborhood: East Harlem (South)

P.S. 180 Hugo Newman

370 W. 120th St.

Neighborhood: Harlem (South)

P.S. 197 John B. Russwurm

2230 5th Ave.

Neighborhood: Harlem (North)

P.S./I.S. 173 Fort Washington School in the Heights

306 Fort Washington Ave.

Neighborhood: Washington Heights (South)

Professor Juan Bosch Public School

12-18 Ellwood St.Manhattan,Neighborhood: Washington Heights (North)

The Bilingual Bicultural School

219 East 109th St.

Neighborhood: East Harlem (North)

Queens

Learners and Leaders

378 Seneca Ave.

Neighborhood: Ridgewood

Lighthouse Elementary School

180 Beach 35th St.

Neighborhood: Far Rockaway-Bayswater

P.S. 029 Queens

125-10 23rd Ave.

Neighborhood: College Point

P.S. 064 Joseph P. Addabbo

82-01 101th Ave.

Neighborhood: Ozone Park (North)

P.S. 069 Jackson Heights

77-02 37th Ave.

Neighborhood: Jackson Heights

P.S. 079 Francis Lewis

147-27 15th Drive

Neighborhood: Whitestone-Beechhurst

P.S. 100 Glen Morris

111-11 118th St.

Neighborhood: South Ozone Park

P.S. 107 Thomas A Dooley

167-02 45th Ave.

Neighborhood: East Flushing

P.S. 120 Queens

58-01 136th St.

Neighborhood: Queensboro Hill

P.S. 122 Mamie Fay

21-21 Ditmars Blvd.

Neighborhood: Astoria (North)-Ditmars-Steinway

P.S. 136 Roy Wilkins

201-15 115th Ave.

Neighborhood: St. Albans

P.S. 154 Queens

75-02 162nd St.

Neighborhood: Pomonok-Electchester-Hillcrest

P.S. 156 Laurelton

229-02 137th Ave.

Neighborhood: Laurelton

P.S. 160 Walter Francis Bishop

109-59 Inwood St.

Neighborhood: South Jamaica

P.S. 171 Peter G. Van Alst

14-14 29th Ave.

Neighborhood: Old Astoria-Hallets Point

P.S. 173 Fresh Meadows

174-10 67th Ave., Queens

Neighborhood: Fresh Meadows-Utopia

P.S. 182 Samantha Smith

153-27 88th Ave.

Neighborhood: Jamaica

P.S. 214 Cadwallader Colden

31-15 140th St.

Neighborhood: Flushing-Willets Point

P.S. 239

17-15 Weirfield St.

Neighborhood: Ridgewood

P.S./I.S. 208

74-30 Commonwealth Blvd.

Neighborhood: Bellerose

The Gordon Parks School

233-15 Merrick Blvd.

Neighborhood: Laurelton

The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence

88-08 164th St.

Neighborhood: Jamaica

The Randolph Holder School for Social Justice

1307 Central Ave.

Neighborhood: Far Rockaway-Bayswater

Wave Preparatory Elementary School

535 Briar Place

Neighborhood: Far Rockaway-Bayswater

Staten Island

John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School

1441 South Ave.

Neighborhood: New Springville-Willowbrook-Bulls Head-Travis

P.S. 038 George Cromwell

421 Lincoln Ave.

Neighborhood: New Dorp-Midland Beach

P.S. 11 Thomas Dongan School

85 Garretson Ave.

Neighborhood: Grasmere-Arrochar-South Beach-Dongan Hills

Port Richmond School for Visionary Learning

1625 Forest Ave.

Neighborhood: Port Richmond

Staten Island School of Civic Leadership

280 Regis Drive

Neighborhood: Mariner’s Harbor-Arlington-Graniteville

The Harbor View School

300 Richmond Terrace

Neighborhood: St. George-New Brighton

The Waverly Academy of Empowered Learners

45 Waverly Place

Neighborhood: Tompkinsville-Stapleton-Clifton-Fox Hills

Ananya Chetia is an intern at Chalkbeat NY. Contact Ananya at achetia@chalkbeat.org.