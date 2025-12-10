Small classes in NYC: Are they improving teaching? We want to hear from you.

By 
Jessica Shuran Yu
 | December 10, 2025, 6:54pm UTC
A photograph of young student chairs in a classroom with backpacks on the backs of the chairs.
Student backpacks hang on chairs at Manhattan's Yung Wing School P.S. 124, which was awarded funding for five new teachers this year to meet the class size mandate. Chalkbeat wants to hear from teachers about how the class size law is affecting their classrooms. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Three years ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that would reduce all class sizes in New York City by September 2028. The law requires schools to have a maximum of 20 students for classes in grades K-3, 23 students for grades 4-8, and 25 students for grades 9-12.

Physical education and performing arts classes are allowed up to 40 students.

Advocates for smaller class sizes cite a number of benefits, from reducing achievement gaps and lowering dropout rates to improving the quality of teaching. Chalkbeat wants to know how smaller classes are changing instruction.

Three years into the five-year phase-in period, 60% of the city’s classes are supposed to have met the class size mandate by the end of this semester, though the city relied on many exemptions to meet this major benchmark.

Some educators and families are concerned that the city will continue to rely heavily on exemptions to meet the class size law by the end of 2028, while others are advocating for a pause on the law due to concerns that it is exacerbating inequities in schools.

Chalkbeat wants to hear from teachers: How is the class size mandate going? Are you seeing changes in your classroom?

Whether your class sizes have already been reduced or you’re still waiting for the class size law to take effect in your school, we would love to hear from you.

Help us gain a better understanding of the progress of the class size law by taking our survey.

Jessica Shuran Yu is a New York City-based journalist. You can reach her at jshuranyu@chalkbeat.org.

