Early ChildhoodZohran Mamdani

NYC 3-K and pre-K applications: 50,000 families apply in 2 weeks

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | January 30, 2026, 10:56pm UTC
A photograph of a man in a suit kneeling next to a woman and three young children at a little table and chairs in a room.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits a home-based child care provider in Manhattan on Friday to encourage families to apply to 3-K and pre-K. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.

New York City received more than 50,000 applications for its free preschool programs in just two weeks, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Friday.

That number is about half of the total applications the city received last year for its 3-K and prekindergarten programs — some 94,840. But families of 3- and 4-year-olds still have nearly a month to apply, and many families often wait until the end of the application window since applications are not accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications remain open through Feb. 27.

“Every child deserves access to free, high quality childcare – and we’re making sure families across the city know that now is the time to enroll in 3-k and pre-K,” Mamdani said in a statement.

Mamdani seems to be taking a page from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s playbook, when the former mayor launched the city’s massive free pre-K program a decade ago and made outreach a major focal point. De Blasio’s administration mounted a door-to-door campaign to get the word out, particularly in low-income neighborhoods where families were less familiar with the city’s new offerings, and staffers called families of 4-year-olds across the city to encourage them to apply.

Former Mayor Eric Adams, however, did not focus as much on outreach, complained City Council members, who fought for more funding to improve getting the word out about the programs to families. Last year, about 1 in every 5 seats for the city’s free child care programs for children ages 4 and under, or more than 27,000 of roughly 136,000 seats, went unfilled, according to city data.

The new mayor has a vested interest in making sure application numbers are healthy: Not only did he vow to strengthen the city’s 3-K program and ensure that it’s truly universal, showing the demand for the city’s existing programs will help shore up support for his 2-Care program for the city’s 2-year-olds.

In her recent executive budget proposal, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to spend $73 million to help New York City roll out its 2-Care program and committed to invest $500 million over two years in the program. The city is aiming to create 2,000 new child care seats for 2-year-olds in high-need areas of the city in the fall, then grow to 8,000 seats the following year, and reach all of the city’s 2-year-olds by the end of Mamdani’s first term.

On Friday, Mamdani visited a home-based child care provider in Manhattan’s Chinatown as a way to show his commitment to the providers who operate out of home and often offer care that is culturally and linguistically responsive to families in their communities.

The administration will likely have to rely heavily on home-based providers to scale up its 2-Care program, which will pose many logistical hurdles. That workforce is still reeling from losing kids to 3-K and pre-K programs and the COVID pandemic. More recently, the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts have affected the immigrant-heavy workforce, advocates and providers have said.

Emmy Liss, a former de Blasio administration staffer who is heading the mayor’s Office of Child Care, acknowledged that not all home-based providers fared well in the rollout of the city’s 3-K and pre-K programs.

“We want to work closely in partnership with them in this next phase of work, because we cannot do this work without them,” Liss previously told Chalkbeat.

Families can apply to 3-K and pre-K online through myschools.nyc.gov or by calling 718-935-2009. City officials said any family that applies by the deadline will receive an offer.

Amy Zimmer is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat New York. Contact Amy atazimmer@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
‘People shouldn’t live in fear’: Denver students and teachers protest Trump immigration actions

More than 1,000 Denver teachers called out of work Friday, with some joining students to march around the Colorado Capitol on a day of nationwide protests.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 12:26am UTC
Hundreds of Detroit students protest federal immigration policies

As immigration enforcement hits close to home in their communities, Cass Tech students demand change.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 12:20am UTC
NJ allowed five Newark charter schools to operate until 2031, but blocked two expansions

The state’s education commissioner approved the renewal of five charter schools in Newark and two enrollment expansions. One expansion was denied after the city’s public school district raised objections.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | January 27
Colorado school finance officers worry the state will once again cut education

Although a group of lawmakers say they’re committed to keeping funding promises, district officials worry that the state’s $850 million budget shortfall will force a shift.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | January 30
50,000 applications in 2 weeks: NYC families are rushing to apply for free 3-K and pre-K programs

New York City received 50,000 applications for its free preschool programs in just two weeks as Mayor Mamdani focuses on outreach. Families have until Feb. 27 to apply.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | January 30
What can Tennessee schools do if they run out of weather days amid winter storm impacts?

After a week of school closures, many Tennessee districts are running low on snow days. What happens next?

By 
Melissa Brown
 | January 30