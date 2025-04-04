Trump AdministrationSchool FundingBudget & Finance

Trump DEI threat endangers 10% of Philadelphia schools budget

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | April 4, 2025, 9:15pm UTC
A group of officials and advocates stand in a courtyard and hold signs that read "no cuts to public educations."
Philadelphia elected officials, congressional representatives, and education advocates denounced the Trump administration's threats to public education funding at a press conference at Martin Luther King High School on Friday. (Carly Sitrin / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with news on the city’s public school system.

The Philadelphia school district is at risk of losing a tenth of its overall budget due to a Trump administration threat to strip federal funding from states that don’t publicly pledge that they’ve eliminated diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

U.S. Department of Education officials directed state education commissioners on Thursday to certify within the next 10 days that they have eliminated DEI programs, which the administration considers illegal under civil rights law. Failure to comply would lead to a loss of federal funding, the directive said, specifically Title I money designated for high-poverty districts.

Such cuts could have major implications for the already cash-strapped district. Federal education aid accounts for about 10% of the district’s budget of more than $4.5 billion. Philadelphia received over $193 million in federal Title I formula aid in 2024-25 and another $43 million in Title I grants specifically for school improvement, according to district budget documents.

At a Friday event memorializing Martin Luther King Jr. on the calendar day when he was assassinated, speakers took the opportunity to denounce the Trump administration’s attempts to eliminate the Department of Education and threats to withhold funding from school districts.

“When public education is weakened, it is students, especially in cities like ours, who suffer the most,” Martin Luther King High School student Anaya Daniels said at a press conference at her school on Friday.

So far, Pennsylvania education officials have not commented on the order. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District said district officials are still reviewing the order but had no further comment as of Friday.

The latest attack on DEI from the federal government stems from the Trump administration’s controversial interpretation of both Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. Experts are questioning the legality of this latest move. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late January about withholding federal money from schools that teach “discriminatory equity ideology” — a reference to DEI.

According to the Philadelphia school district’s website, its office of diversity, equity, and inclusion “serves as the bedrock for the School District’s commitment to anti-racism.” And the district’s commitment to equity is interwoven throughout Superintendent Tony Watlington’s five-year strategic plan for the district.

The Education Department’s Thursday directive lacked specifics, leaving educators to question what might be included in the administration’s broad definition of DEI.

Philly’s African American history course mandate, in addition to policies aimed at diversifying the selective admissions process and charter schools focused on Black students, could be among the programs threatened by the Trump administration’s attacks on DEI initiatives.

Democratic state Sen. Vincent Hughes told Chalkbeat the threat to Title I funds over DEI was “asinine” and said it was an admission that the federal government does not want students to be taught “American history.”

“I would hope that Pennsylvania would not sign,” Hughes said, adding, “It needs to be fought, we’ll go to court and hopefully we’ll prevail in court”

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat representing Montgomery and Berks counties, said Trump and his allies are targeting schools because they “want an uneducated electorate.”

“It’s Orwellian, frankly,” Dean said at Friday’s press conference. “I’m here to say I will not sit down and be silent while this is going on.”

Martin Luther King High School Principal Keisha Wilkins said her students would be hurt by eradicating DEI, specifically if district schools ceased to teachAfrican American history.

“Knowing our history helps us to not repeat it,” Wilkins said. “I’m fearful that the programs we’ve put into place will not be here anymore”

Standing alongside lawmakers, public education advocates, and city representatives, Wilkins also struck a defiant tone. “I am scared but I also know my children are resilient,” she said, adding, “we have power in numbers.”

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Trump threatens to withhold school aid over DEI. At stake for Philly schools: 10% of their budget.

Philadelphia’s school district budget relies on more than $190 million in federal money from the Title I funding formula alone.

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | Today, 9:15pm UTC
Michigan state superintendent will retire this year

Michael Rice, who leads the Michigan Department of Education, said Friday he will retire in October.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 8:11pm UTC
Chicago mayor threatens to sue Trump administration if it withholds federal funds over DEI

The federal education department told state education leaders they must certify within 10 days that their schools do not participate in practices the administration deems illegally promote DEI.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | Today, 7:22pm UTC
NYC students, educators emphasize importance of diverse curricula amid Trump’s DEI attacks

The Trump administration has sought to restrict how schools can address topics of race, gender, and sexuality. But in NYC schools, the push for diverse instruction continues.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
,
Bernie Carmona, P.S. Weekly
and
Isabella Mason, P.S. Weekly
 | Today, 6:30pm UTC
State and federal dollars for Indiana schools’ internet connectivity are at risk

Indiana schools use federal E-Rate funding and the state’s internet connectivity grant to support faster internet needed for technology use in the classroom.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 5:36pm UTC
Education bill tracker: What bills will lawmakers pass in the second half of the legislative session?

Lawmakers need to pass a budget and bills affecting property taxes and education before the end of the legislative session in April.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | January 10