School ManagementPhiladelphia Charter Schools

Judge orders Philadelphia’s Memphis Street Academy charter school to close

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | July 14, 2025, 11:10pm UTC
The exterior of a sand-colored building.
Memphis Street Academy has operated on an expired charter agreement since 2022, when the Philadelphia school board first moved not to renew the school (Hannah Yoon for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with news on the city’s public school system.

A federal judge ruled Monday that a Philadelphia charter school that sued the school district to allow it to stay open despite poor academic performance must shut down.

However, officials representing Memphis Street Academy Charter School at J.P. Jones, operated by the American Paradigm Schools charter network, say the school plans to continue to operate in the coming school year.

The school has operated on an expired charter agreement since 2022, when the Philadelphia school board first moved not to renew the school after years of low standardized test scores and climbing absenteeism rates.

In June 2022, the school board found the school did not meet academic standards and invoked its charter’s surrender clause, which requires the school to surrender its charter if certain conditions are not met.

Less than a month later, Memphis Street Academy sued the district to prevent it from revoking the school’s charter.

“The conditions MSA agreed to be held to—and failed to meet—were guardrails to provide adequate education for its students,” Judge Chad Kenney of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania wrote in his Monday decision. “MSA must surrender its charter and close.”

However, American Paradigm Schools CEO Ashley Redfearn told Chalkbeat Monday the school plans to continue to operate.

“I do believe that we will be in operation in the fall, and if there is transition, that it will be done responsibly and ethically in the best interest of the kids and the students and the teachers of Memphis street Academy,” said Redfearn.

Redfearn said the judge’s decision deemed the surrender clause enforceable, but does not mean that the school has to immediately surrender its charter.

“Today is not, by any stretch of the imagination, an order that the school close,” said Redfearn.

Redfearn said she and other American Paradigm Schools officials are reviewing the judge’s decision.

Philadelphia school district officials did not respond to questions about what will happen to students enrolled at Memphis Street Academy in the upcoming school year. Last school year, nearly 500 students in grades 5-8 attended the school.

In its lawsuit, Memphis Street Academy charged the district with subjecting the school to “unfair and unrealistic” charter conditions. The school also alleged that the district’s framework of measuring charter schools was racially discriminatory because it disproportionately harmed schools that served higher than average rates of Black and Hispanic students.

In his decision, Kenney wrote that the school board had held the school accountable by revoking its charter.

He pointed out that for a school that began as part of the city’s “Renaissance” initiative, which was meant to turn around failing schools and improve student achievement, its performance had been “bleak.”

During the 2018-2019 school year, the last one with standardized testing before the non-renewal order, only 5% of Memphis Street Academy students achieved proficient scores in math, well below the district average.

For several years before the non-renewal, more than a third of the school’s students were chronically absent, meaning they missed more than 10 days of school.

“Instead of uplifting its students, MSA blames their demographic backgrounds for its own shortcomings,” wrote Kenney in the decision. “These excuses deprive MSA’s students of the education they deserve.”

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that impact students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
IPS to launch STEM Future Centers, fellowship in $5.5 million boost to STEM pathway

The district’s two STEM middle schools will launch a STEM Scholars program and create STEM Future Centers where students can go for academic support and hands-on opportunities.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 7:38pm UTC
DPSCD revamps its special education department. Here’s how students will be affected.

The changes to the Detroit school district’s special education department will mean some students will be transferred to different schools for the coming school year.

By 
Micah Walker, BridgeDetroit
 | Today, 7:28pm UTC
Trump cuts nation’s top STEM teaching award. Winners say it will hurt innovation.

The Trump administration cut a prestigious national award for STEM teachers, prompting a campaign to save it.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | Today, 7:10pm UTC
The Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to massive layoffs at the Education Department

In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the decision ‘indefensible.’ Education Secretary Linda McMahon has said the job cuts are a first step toward eliminating the department, although a legal challenge to the layoffs can continue in the lower courts.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | July 14
After years operating on an expired charter, Philadelphia’s Memphis Street Academy ordered to close

Despite the judge’s ruling, officials at American Paradigm Schools charter network, which operates Memphis Street Academy, say they expect to continue to operate the school this fall.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | July 14
What should it take to earn a NY diploma? Goodbye, Regents exams. Hello, ‘portrait of a graduate.’

Students will be expected to demonstrate that they are global citizens and critical thinkers to graduate. How they will be assessed remains an open question.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | July 14